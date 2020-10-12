Coronavirus live updates: Here’s what to know in South Carolina on Oct. 12

We’re tracking the most up-to-date information about the coronavirus in South Carolina. Check back for updates.

Cases surpass 151,000

At least 151,649 people have tested positive for the coronavirus in South Carolina, and 3,348 have died, according to state health officials.

South Carolina surpassed 150,000 cases two months after passing 100,000 cases on Aug. 10 and three months after reaching 50,000 on July 9.

The S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control on Sunday reported 716 new COVID-19 cases, down from 860 the day before, which was the second-highest daily count since the start of October. It’s been more than a month since the state reported more than 1,000 new cases in a day.

Two coronavirus-related deaths were reported Sunday.

The percentage of positive COVID-19 tests on Sunday was 10.3%, down from 10.6% the day before. Health officials have said that number should be 5% or lower.

As of Sunday, 685 patients in South Carolina hospitals had COVID-19, including 176 in intensive care and 87 on ventilators.

Horry County school plans could change

Horry County Schools’ reopening plan could change as coronavirus cases increase in the area.

If the district follows its current plan, all students would be learning remotely by Oct. 19. The plan relies on the monitoring of local coronavirus data to determine when students can attend in-person classes.

For the first month of school, Horry County has been classified as having medium spread, which has meant a hybrid schedule with in-person learning twice a week. But a recent S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control report shows the county with high spread, which would require remote learning.

Horry County added 122 coronavirus cases Saturday as the area experienced a rise in positive cases, continuing a spike over the past couple days. It reported another 88 cases Sunday.

Sunday’s numbers bring total COVID-19 cases in the county to 10,572 and total deaths from the virus to 189, and this week’s daily numbers are far outpacing last week’s. The county has reported 440 new cases in the past five days alone. Last week, the weekly total was below 200 for the first time in four months.

The school district announced it will wait for the DHEC report Oct. 15 before making a decision.

This comes as K-12 schools in South Carolina as of Friday had reported 99 coronavirus cases since last Tuesday, when cases were last reported.

As of Friday, at least 808 students and 333 employees have tested positive for the virus since the start of the school year.

Harrison, Graham debate held separately

Plans for the debate between Republican U.S. Sen. Lindsey Graham of South Carolina and Democratic challenger Jaime Harrison scheduled for Friday were changed after a dispute over coronavirus testing.





Graham declined to take a test ahead of the debate, and Harrison refused to debate on stage with him, The State reported.

Instead, the candidates answered questions separately in “two extended interviews,” which focused some on the pandemic.

“We have to take this thing seriously. The president of the United States has been out of pocket because he has the coronavirus,” Harrison said, noting Graham accused him of wanting “special treatment” by insisting the senator take a COVID-19 test. “Nobody is asking for special treatment. What we’re asking is for our senior senator to take this seriously.”

The candidates differed on whether there should be a national mask mandate.

“We don’t have walls on the borders of our states,” Harrison said. “My in-laws live in Utah, I live here in South Carolina. It is easy for us to get on a plane and fly there, but if I’m taking the coronavirus with me, not only am I impacting the people in that plane, but I’m also impacting the people in the location that I’m going (to), and then those people impact other folks.”

Graham questioned how a mandate could be enforced.

“Does the FBI follow us all around?” Graham asked. “I believe in responsibility. So the idea of wearing a mask, count me in. In terms of the national mandate, I don’t know how that works. But if you’re looking for my advice. Wear a mask, wash your hands.”

They also discussed whether children should be required to have a coronavirus vaccine when one is available, with Harrison saying he would have to look at it and Graham saying it should be up to elected leaders in the state.