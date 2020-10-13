Coronavirus live updates: Here’s what to know in South Carolina on Oct. 13

We’re tracking the most up-to-date information about the coronavirus in South Carolina. Check back for updates.

Cases top 152,000

At least 152,233 people have tested positive for the coronavirus in South Carolina, and 3,355 have died, according to state health officials.

The S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control on Monday reported 584 new COVID-19 cases, down from 716 the day before. It’s been more than a month since the state reported more than 1,000 new cases in a day.

Seven coronavirus-related deaths were reported Monday.

The percentage of positive COVID-19 tests on Sunday was 9.1%, down from 10.3% the day before. Health officials have said that number should be 5% or lower.

As of Monday, 684 patients in South Carolina hospitals had COVID-19, including 177 in intensive care and 87 on ventilators.

Prepping for Halloween during a pandemic

South Carolina is preparing for a different kind of Halloween in the midst of the coronavirus pandemic.

Columbia city officials have not taken a stance on whether trick-or-treating should be allowed in individual neighborhoods, but they have put an end to all of the city’s traditional Halloween community events, The State reported.

“We want to be safe during this pandemic, and I think the safest way to (celebrate) Halloween this year would be on a smaller scale and family-oriented activities,” said Randy Davis, the city’s parks and recreation director.

The mayor of nearby Irmo has urged residents not to trick or treat but stopped short of banning it. The town is offering a free drive-in showing of “Night at the Museum” instead.

The town of Hampton, voted last week to disallow trick-or-treating altogether.

Some in Columbia are finding creative alternatives. Waverly resident Lanier Lebby-Alston told The State she plans to clip candy to a clothesline for trick-or-treaters on Halloween.

In Elmwood Park, where the streets are usually shut down for Halloween, neighborhood leaders haven’t decided whether to cancel the affair.

Data show how effective mask mandates were in slowing spread

Mask mandates in most Beaufort County ZIP codes slowed the spread of the coronavirus within five weeks of being enacted, according to an analysis of state data by the Island Packet and Beaufort Gazette.

Data from DHEC show case numbers began to drop off in Beaufort County in early August after a surge in July.

Opponents of the mask ordinances have argued they infringe on residents’ civil liberties, but state health officials said the mandates were key in controlling the spread of COVID-19.

Dr. Faith Polkey, the chief clinical officer at Beaufort Jasper Hampton Comprehensive Health Services, told the Island Packet she’s seen the number of infections decrease since July.

“I think it is definitely attributable to mask wearing and ordinances,” she said.