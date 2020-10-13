The State in Columbia SC Logo
SC schools report more than 100 new COVID-19 cases for 2nd week in a row

South Carolina schools saw a new spike in new COVID-19 cases on Tuesday.

The S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control announced there had been 136 new coronavirus cases since Friday, when cases in South Carolina’s K-12 schools were last reported. DHEC updates its school numbers twice a week.

The 1,277 COVID-19 positive tests since school began include 906 student cases and 371 employee cases, according to the DHEC database updated Friday.

On Oct. 6, DHEC announced 132 new COVID-19 cases across the state. Until Tuesday, that had been the largest were the largest jump in case numbers since DHEC began announcing its twice-weekly school district figures on Sept 4. S.C. schools came close to hitting the three-digit mark again on Friday, when DHEC announced 99 new cases.

Tuesday’s jump came a week after some school districts in the Midlands began resuming in-person classes four days a week, including elementary schools in Lexington 1 and Lexington-Richland 5. Other districts that have been online-only, such as Richland 1 and Richland 2, announced last week that students will begin going back to class twice a week later this month.

It’s unclear how many people in K-12 schools have recovered from the virus or how many cases are “active,” metrics the University of South Carolina uses when reporting campus case numbers.

The data apply to all S.C. public, private and charter schools, the majority of which either have no cases or fewer than five cases, according to DHEC data.

The case numbers show how many students and employees who attend or work at a school have tested positive for coronavirus, but that doesn’t mean the infected person contracted COVID-19 from being at the school.

Schools that are still virtual-only may have cases listed in the DHEC database because the infected student employee may have been participating in a school sponsored event, such as sports, when they were potentially contagious.

Here are the case numbers reported in Midlands schools. If a school has less than five cases, DHEC does not specify the exact number.

Bristow Marchant
Bristow Marchant covers local government, schools and community in Lexington County for The State. He graduated from the College of Charleston in 2007. He has more than 10 years of experience covering South Carolina at the Clinton Chronicle, Sumter Item and Rock Hill Herald. He joined The State in 2016. Bristow won the S.C. Press Association’s 2015 award for Best Series, and was part of The State’s award-winning 2016 election coverage. Support my work with a digital subscription
