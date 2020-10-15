Another of SC’s largest cities cancels its holiday parade because of COVID-19

Don’t look for Santa on Main Street in Greenville this year. He’s not coming.

The City of Greenville announced Thursday that its annual Christmas parade is canceled.

A news release from the city called it a difficult decision.

“The health and safety of Greenville residents and visitors is our top priority,” the release said. “Given the number of people this popular event attracts each year, it would be impossible for us to ensure attendees maintain the recommended social distance.”

The city is working on other events to help downtown businesses through the holiday season. The events will be announced by the end of November.

Greenville won’t be the only South Carolina city foregoing its traditional holiday parade during the pandemic. Columbia recently announced it was canceling the capital city’s annual Carolina Carillon parade, which is typically held shortly after Thanksgiving.