The coronavirus pandemic in SC continues to reshape our lives. Tell us what’s changed

The coronavirus is here to stay. Over a half-year into the pandemic, our reporting has shown how the virus has affected nearly every aspect of our lives.

The number of people who have tested positive statewide has exceeded Columbia’s population. Roughly 3,400 South Carolinians have died after being infected, leaving holes in grieving families across the state.

Thousands temporarily lost their jobs or were forced to adapt their work routine to the realities of COVID-19. Eviction looms large for the state’s most vulnerable.

We want to know how you are navigating 2020. How has the pandemic changed your life this year in ways large and small? We’ll tell these stories in our newspapers, using your own words.

Please fill out the form below, and we’ll be in touch. We won’t quote you or use your name unless we contact you first and have your permission.

Profile Image of Lucas Smolcic Larson
Lucas Smolcic Larson
Lucas Smolcic Larson joined The Island Packet and Beaufort Gazette as a projects reporter in 2019, after graduating from Brown University. He previously contributed to investigations as an intern at The Washington Post and the Investigative Reporting Workshop in Washington D.C. Lucas hails from central Pennsylvania and speaks Spanish and Portuguese.
