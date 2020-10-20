Coronavirus live updates: Here’s what to know in South Carolina on Oct. 20

We’re tracking the most up-to-date information about the coronavirus in South Carolina. Check back for updates.

Cases near 158,000

At least 157,970 people have tested positive for the coronavirus in South Carolina, and 3,439 have died, according to state health officials.

The S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control on Monday reported 539 new COVID-19 cases, down from 722 the day before.

Eleven coronavirus-related deaths were reported Monday.

The percentage of positive COVID-19 tests was 11.3% as of Monday. Health officials have said that number should be 5% or lower.

On Monday, 697 patients in state hospitals had COVID-19, including 182 in intensive care and 92 on ventilators.

McMaster announces $65 million for small businesses

During a visit to Rock Hill on Monday, Gov. Henry McMaster discussed a $65 million aid package offering relief to South Carolina small businesses and nonprofits hurt by the pandemic.

Of the total, $40 million is set aside for small businesses and $25 million is for nonprofits. To receive aid, businesses and nonprofits must apply before Nov. 1.

“This money is out there, but you have to apply to be eligible,” McMaster said, The Herald in Rock Hill reported. “And it must be done online.”

Click this link for instructions on how to apply.

Crowds flood Five Points, worrying officials

Columbia officials say they are concerned after crowds of young people without masks packed the Five Points area over the weekend, The State reported.

“This pandemic is far from over,” Mayor Steve Benjamin said Monday. “It’s important for everyone to know the role we have in keeping it under control.”

Hundreds of new coronavirus cases are being reported every day across the state.

Statewide restrictions on bars and restaurants were lifted earlier this month, allowing them to operate at full capacity. Social distancing and mask use are now “strongly encouraged” but not enforced, and the city of Columbia cannot go beyond Gov. Henry McMaster’s order.

“There’s not a whole lot we can do,” city councilwoman Tameika Devine said, according to The State. “I’ve been telling people to contact the governor.”