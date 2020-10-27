Coronavirus live updates: Here’s what to know in South Carolina on Oct. 27

We’re tracking the most up-to-date information about the coronavirus in South Carolina. Check back for updates.

Cases near 164,000

At least 163,946 people have tested positive for the coronavirus in South Carolina, and 3,587 have died, according to state health officials.

The S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control on Monday reported 755 new COVID-19 cases, down from 1,281 the day before. Sunday was the highest single-day increase since Sept. 3.

Greenville County had the most newly reported cases, with 139 on Monday. Spartanburg County followed with 68.

Twenty coronavirus-related deaths were reported Monday.

The percentage of positive COVID-19 tests was 12.3% as of Monday. Health officials have said that number should be 5% or lower.

On Monday, 737 people in South Carolina were hospitalized with coronavirus-related symptoms, up from 725 the day before.

Beaufort County neighborhoods discourage trick-or-treaters

Several Beaufort County neighborhoods are trying to discourage trick-or-treating on Halloween due to COVID-19 concerns.

Newpoint on Lady’s Island, which generally sees 300 to 400 trick-or-treaters each Halloween, voted against allowing non-residents in the neighborhood, and will place signs at the entrance telling would-be visitors to turn away.

“We hate that we had to come to this decision,” homeowners association board president Larry White said in a statement. “The tradition of Halloween in Newpoint is very special, lots of fun for our residents as well as the kids.”

The Chinaberry Ridge neighborhood on Hilton Head Island plans to use signs as well to keep visitors away.

Throughout the county, apartment complexes and gated communities are also having similar discussions, the Island Packet reported, with some saying they will limit trick-or-treating hours and others planning to prohibit the activity all together.

Pence to visit SC after outbreak among staff

Vice President Mike Pence will appear at a “Make America Great Again Victory Rally” in Greenville on Tuesday, President Donald Trump’s campaign said in a news release.

The rally is scheduled to start at 3:30 p.m. at Donaldson Airport.

Pence is expected to appear at the event after a COVID-19 outbreak among members of his staff. At least five people in his office, including chief of staff Marc Short, have reportedly tested positive for the virus in recent days.

Pence and his wife, Karen, tested negative for COVID-19 on Sunday, according to The Associated Press.

Pence has been declared an “essential worker” and will continue on the campaign trail, the White House says.