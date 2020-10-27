The State in Columbia SC Logo
SC’s K-12 schools have seen nearly 2,000 COVID-19 cases since classes began

S.C. K-12 schools have seen 184 new coronavirus cases since Friday, when cases were last reported, according to S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control data.

The 1,956 cases recorded since school began include 1,364 student cases and 592 employee cases, according to the DHEC database updated Tuesday.

When numbers were last reported Friday, K-12 schools had 1,772 cases, according to a previous article from The State.

The data apply to all SC public, private and charter schools, the majority of which either have no cases or fewer than five cases, according to DHEC data.

The case numbers show how many students and employees who attend or work at a school have tested positive for coronavirus, but that doesn’t mean the infected person contracted COVID-19 from being at the school.

Schools that are still virtual-only may have cases listed in the DHEC database because the infected student or employee may have been participating in a school sponsored event, such as sports, when they were potentially contagious.

Here are number of cases reported in the previous 30 days for specific schools in Lexington and Richland counties:

Lexington 1

Lexington 2

Lexington 3

Lexington 4

Lexington-Richland 5

Richland 1

Richland 2

Private schools in Richland County

Private schools in Lexington County

