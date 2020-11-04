Masks no longer required to be worn in Midlands town as COVID-19 pandemic continues

The town of Lexington’s emergency order requiring masks to be worn in public because of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic has expired.

During its most recent meeting, Lexington Town Council did not renew the emergency ordinance, spokeswoman Laurin Barnes told The State Tuesday.

The issue was not discussed at Monday’s meeting, according to Barnes.

Barnes said the matter could be revisited, and another order requiring masks or face coverings could be issued in the future.

As cases of the coronavirus increased in South Carolina, the emergency order in Lexington was originally put into effect on July 2, then renewed for 61 days on Aug. 30.

In that order, masks were required in all grocery stores, pharmacies, and other retail businesses open to the public in Lexington. All employees at those businesses were also ordered to wear face coverings.

Although the town is no longer enforcing the mask order, Barnes said businesses could still require customers and employees to have their faces covered before being allowed inside.

Additionally, the social distancing mandates covered in the executive order issued in March by Gov. Henry McMaster are still in effect, according to Barnes.

While Lexington’s emergency order expired, a similar one in neighboring West Columbia was renewed on Monday.

West Columbia City Council extended its emergency ordinance requiring face coverings in certain establishments in an effort to reduce or stop the spread of COVID-19. That renewed ordinance will be enforced for 61 days, until it is reevaluated again on Jan. 2, 2021.

Lexington County does not have a countywide ordinance requiring people to wear masks.

The Columbia City Council will hold a virtual meeting on Thursday to discuss extending its emergency ordinance on masks and face coverings.

When Lexington’s order was renewed on Aug. 30, town council said it could be suspended if the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control determined Lexington County has low coronavirus activity. Since that time, Lexington County’s activity level has risen from a medium to high level, according to DHEC.

Through Tuesday, DHEC confirmed 170,862 cases of COVID-19 in South Carolina, and 3,713 coronavirus-related deaths. In Lexington County, 9,388 positive tests and 209 deaths have been reported, according to DHEC.