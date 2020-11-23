Holiday event in Columbia canceled due to increase of COVID-19 cases, officials say

Another holiday event has been canceled because of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

Just a few hours before it was scheduled to be held Monday at Saluda Shoals Park, the Sleigh Bell Stroll was called off as the number of cases of coronavirus continue to rise across South Carolina, and in Richland and Lexington counties, officials with the Irmo Chapin Recreation Commission said in a news release.

“The stroll is a popular event and we did not feel we could manage large numbers of people and maintain social distancing and other safety protocols,” officials said in the release. They said they came to the decision with heavy hearts. “As an agency, our number one priority is the safety of our patrons and staff.”

On Monday, for the seventh day in a row and the 12th day in the past 14, South Carolina reported more than 1,000 new cases of COVID-19. There have been nearly 195,000 positive coronavirus cases in the Palmetto State since March, and 3,987 people have died.

The stroll was supposed to be held from 5:30-8 p.m. at the park bordered by St. Andrews and Old Bush River roads. It was going to allow visitors to walk through the four-mile route that features more than a million lights and animated displays as a kick-off to Holiday Lights on the River at the park in Columbia.

Not only will that drive-thru event still be held as planned, Holiday Lights on the River will start on Monday, one night earlier than scheduled, officials said.

Admission is $20 per car, $40 per 12-plus person passenger van, and $60 per bus, and it will run every night through Dec. 31 from 6-10 p.m.

The move to call off the stroll comes a day after the 54th annual Governor’s Carolighting at the South Carolina State House was closed to the public, partially because of COVID-19 concerns.

The Sleigh Bell Stroll joins many other events in Columbia and the Midlands that have been canceled, altered, or held exclusively online this year because of the ongoing pandemic. The South Carolina State Fair, Famously Hot New Year celebration, the Columbia Greek Fest, the Okra Strut in Irmo, the Craftsmen’s Christmas Classic Art & Craft Festival, the Rosewood Crawfish Festival, Indie Grits film festival, Columbia’s annual St. Patrick’s Day festival in Five Points, Camden’s Carolina Cup steeplechase races, Bubbie’s Jewish Food Festival, and the Lexington Wine Walk are among other notable events that have been affected.

