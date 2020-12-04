SC reports single-day record 2,470 COVID-19 cases Friday, 29 deaths

South Carolina reported a record high number of confirmed COVID-19 cases Friday, crystallizing concerns public health officials raised about a spike in coronavirus cases after the Thanksgiving holiday.

The 2,470 confirmed cases reported Friday by the state Department of Health and Environmental Control exceeds the previous single-day high of 2,335 confirmed cases, set on July 19, and marks the 17th consecutive day South Carolina has reported more than 1,000 newly identified cases.

The only longer string of consecutive days with that many confirmed cases came over the summer, when cases topped 1,000 for 33 straight days from July 8 to Aug. 9.

The 29 deaths reported Friday brings the COVID-19 death toll since Monday to 125.

Because deaths from COVID-19 may not be confirmed immediately, the numbers DHEC releases each day do not necessarily reflect the total number of people who died of the virus the day before. They do, however, offer the best indication of how deaths are trending statewide.

The most COVID-19 deaths reported in a single day was 74 on July 25.

Since March, nearly 211,000 people in South Carolina have tested positive for the novel coronavirus and 4,175 have died, according to DHEC.

The percentage of COVID-19 tests coming back positive has surged this week, topping 21% in each of the past three days, the first time that’s happened since mid-July. Of the 11,569 tests reported Friday, 21.4% were positive.

The seven-day COVID-19 positivity rate, which provides an idea of how widespread infection is in a testing area, remains the highest it’s been since early September.

Elevated percent positive rates indicate there are likely more people infected with COVID-19 in the community who have not yet been tested and that testing may need to be ramped up.

The World Health Organization earlier this year advised governments not to reopen until percent positive rates were at 5% or lower for at least 14 days.

Roughly 14% of all COVID-19 tests administered in South Carolina since March have come back positive, according to DHEC. The state’s 7-day percent positive rate briefly dipped below 5% in mid-May, but has otherwise remained well above the WHO’s guidelines for reopening.

DHEC urges anyone who is symptomatic or who has been exposed to someone with COVID-19 to get tested themselves, and recommends routine monthly testing for anyone who is out and about in the community, even if they are asymptomatic.

To find a testing location near you, visit DHEC’s website at scdhec.gov/covid19/covid-19-testing-locations.