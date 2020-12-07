The State in Columbia SC Logo
SC slated to receive hundreds of thousands of COVID-19 vaccine doses by end of 2020

COLUMBIA, S.C.

South Carolina will likely receive hundreds of thousands of COVID-19 vaccine doses by the end of 2020, according to a state Department of Health and Environmental Control spokesperson.

As of Monday, health experts are expecting the Palmetto State to receive between 200,000 and 300,000 doses of vaccine.

It is unclear which coronavirus vaccine from which company the state is slated to receive, though DHEC officials believe it will be Pfizer’s. Several companies have applied for emergency use authorization from the FDA. And health officials warned the amount the state will likely receive from the federal government could change.

“We won’t know the exact amount until the doses are received,” DHEC’s Laura Renwick said in a statement.

DHEC officials have said they may get the initial shipment of COVID vaccine doses from Pfizer between Dec. 14 and Dec. 16. If the Moderna vaccine is approved, doses are expected to arrive in the state the following week.

The general public won’t be able to receive the vaccine for some time. According to South Carolina’s vaccine plan, medical personnel and residents of long-term care facilities will be the first to receive a dose.

This story is developing. Check back for updates.

