Coronavirus live updates: Here’s what to know in South Carolina on Dec. 10

We’re tracking the most up-to-date information about the coronavirus in South Carolina. Check back for updates.

Cases surpass 223,000

At least 223,140 people have tested positive for the coronavirus in South Carolina and 4,280 have died, according to state health officials.

The S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control on Wednesday reported 2,139 new COVID-19 cases, up from 2,115 reported the day before. Officials have reported over 2,000 new cases for six consecutive days.

Twenty-six additional coronavirus-related deaths were reported Wednesday.

As of Wednesday, 1,217 people in South Carolina were hospitalized for the coronavirus. Last week was the first time in more than three months that COVID-19 patients had occupied more than 1,000 hospital beds statewide.

The percentage of positive tests was 20.5% on Wednesday. Health officials have said the number should be closer to 5% to slow the spread of the virus.

Officials consider breaking up DHEC

The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control has been under increasing scrutiny during the COVID-19 pandemic, and one elected leader wants to break up the agency and restructure it, The State reported.

Senate President Harvey Peeler announced Wednesday he plans on introducing legislation that, if passed, would see DHEC dismantled and its health department joined with other health-related state agencies.

Peeler said DHEC, as it exists now, has no leadership.

“No one is in control at DHEC and hasn’t been for quite some time,” Peeler wrote in a release, adding that his proposal “will ensure government runs more efficiently and will give each agency clearly defined responsibilities.”

The agency’s acting director, Marshall Taylor, disagreed with Peeler’s assessment.

“Well, I believe that leadership has been in place obviously. I’m there,” Taylor said. “But, you know, the Legislature may have different ideas about how DHEC should be restructured, and that’s certainly in their purview. And whatever the Legislature decides, that’s what we’ll do.”

McMaster continues push for in-person classes

During a press conference Wednesday, Gov. Henry McMaster pushed for South Carolina schools to hold in-person classes five days a week.

“We need to get children back in schools or we’re going to be paying the price for decades,” McMaster said.

McMaster pointed to a new state survey that polled 15 school districts that all offer in-person instruction Monday through Friday. The survey found that parents overwhelmingly prefer face-to-face classes over virtual-only. The 15 districts accounted for 16% of students enrolled in K-12 across the state.

If schools return to a traditional educational model, parents would be able to get back to work, McMaster also said.

“Parents should not have to choose between their child and their jobs, but that is what the decision of the schools who have not gone to five-day in-person education are asking them to do,” McMaster said.

COVID surge ‘worst it has been’

McMaster and state health officials held a news conference Wednesday warning South Carolinians that coronavirus activity is surging in the wake of the Thanksgiving holiday.

“It appears many people have let their guard down,” McMaster said. “I know we have fatigue from all of the things that we need to do, but now is not the time for us to let up. ... Now is the time to redouble our efforts.”

The governor’s remarks come as the state Department of Health and Environmental Control reported the sixth consecutive day of over 2,000 new COVID-19 cases.

“It makes this last week the worst it has been for us since the beginning of this pandemic,” State Epidemiologist Linda Bell said.

Lexington considers bringing back mask mandate

With COVID-19 cases on the rise, the town of Lexington will soon consider adopting a mask ordinance again.

“Our spike today is higher than our spike in the summertime,” Mayor Steve MacDougall said. He introduced the proposed ordinance on Monday, and the city council will vote next week on whether to approve it.

“It’s time for everyone to go back and do their part to try to get ahead of this thing before it takes over and inundates our medical folks ... especially folks at the hospital who are saying, ‘Please, please help us,’” MacDougall said.

Lexington first passed a mask mandate in early July, and extended it in August. It expired in November.

Why some school districts reject COVID-19 testing in schools

Last month, McMaster announced a rapid COVID-19 testing initiative intended to help schools return to in-person learning more quickly — but at least 11 districts across the state are saying no to coronavirus testing in schools.

Officials from two of those districts told The State that taking part in the testing initiative would create problems. Personnel are already stretched thin, they said, and adding a testing program doesn’t seem feasible. Parents might feel encouraged to send their sick kids to school so they can get tested. Also, testing creates additional legal liabilities for the districts to deal with.

The 11 school districts opting not to take part in the initiative are:

Greenville

Lancaster

Abbeville

Calhoun

Edgefield

Greenwood 50

Greenwood 52

Horry

Marlboro

Newberry

Saluda