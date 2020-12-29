Coronavirus live updates: Here’s what to know in South Carolina on Dec. 29

We’re tracking the most up-to-date information about the coronavirus in South Carolina. Check back for updates.

Hospitalizations hit record high

At least 275,285 people have tested positive for the coronavirus in South Carolina since March and 4,782 have died, according to state health officials.

The state Department of Health and Environmental Control on Monday reported 1,540 new COVID-19 cases, down from a record high of 4,370 reported the day before, which marked the first time reported daily cases surpassed 4,000 since the start of the pandemic. The Sunday figured included cases from Dec. 24 and Dec. 25.

Eighteen deaths were reported Monday.

As of Monday, a record 1,867 people in South Carolina were hospitalized with the coronavirus.

The percentage of positive tests was 28.5% on Monday. Health officials have said the number should be closer to 5% to slow the spread of the virus.

USC men’s basketball practices again after lengthy delay

The University of South Carolina men’s basketball team has missed five straight games due to positive coronavirus tests among players and staff, but after multiple delays, the team began practicing again over the weekend.

“We’re trying to figure this out; it’s a day-by-day process,” head coach Frank Martin said Monday on the SEC coaches’ weekly teleconference. “Everyone got back in on the 26th, and we tested Sunday morning. We were able to get back on the court. As we continue to test and reacclimate ... the plan is to play that game on Jan. 2. How many guys we will have is up in the air right now, but that’s the plan.”

The team aims to play its next scheduled home game Saturday against Florida A&M, according to Martin.

Saturday is the last non-conference game currently on the Gamecocks schedule.

Columbia’s virtual New Year’s Eve celebration won’t be ‘second rate’

Organizers of Columbia’s Famously Hot New Year’s Celebration say that despite the event being held virtually, it will be a memorable night of revelry and entertainment.

“What we are going to see is not some second-rate celebration,” event co-founder and board chairman Sam Johnson said, The State reported. “We’re going to see a first-class production that features great talent, locally and nationally. … I’m very proud of what we’ve been able to put together this year.”

Famously Hot will be streamed online and broadcast from WLTX starting at 10:30 p.m. Thursday.

Acts include hit hip-hop group Arrested Development, Sister Hazel, Reggie Sullivan, Capital City Playboys, and more. Hootie & the Blowfish are also scheduled to perform.

There won’t be a live fireworks show this year, but instead, highlights from previous Famously Hot celebrations will be broadcast.