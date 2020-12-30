South Carolina sees record-breaking COVID-19 hospitalization, dozens of deaths

South Carolina’s health agency announced Wednesday 2,323 more people tested positive for the coronavirus and 42 more people died after contracting it.

The new cases bring the total reported in the state since March to 280,024. The death toll also has reached 4,864.

Of the 7,391 South Carolinians tested, Wednesday DHEC officials noted 31.4% of tests reported came back positive.

That figure indicates the level of virus spread in a community. Earlier this year, the World Health Organization advised governments not to lift restrictions until the percent positive rate were at or below 5% for at least two weeks.

On Wednesday, DHEC also reported 87 new probable COVID-19 cases and nine new probable deaths, bringing the total number of probable cases to 23,451 and probable deaths to 403.

DHEC defines a probable case as someone who has had a positive antigen test or has virus symptoms and is at high risk of infection. Probable deaths are those where the death certificate lists COVID-19 as the cause of or a contributing factor to death, but the person was not tested for the virus.

South Carolina continues to report record hospitalization figures.

On Wednesday, health officials reported 2,001 patients in hospitals have or are suspected of having the virus, making up nearly 22.5% of patients statewide.

COVID-19 vaccine distribution remains in its nascent stages in South Carolina.

DHEC officials reported Tuesday they had received a total of 112,125 doses of the Pfizer vaccine and 84,500 total doses of the Moderna vaccine. Of the Pfizer doses, 84,500 have been administered to the first phase of individuals, which includes healthcare workers.

DHEC officials faced criticism from state lawmakers this week over the state’s vaccine distribution plan. In a statement, the department said their rate of vaccination distribution — 31% — is much higher than the national average of 19%.

“It will be an unknown amount of time before everyone who would like to be vaccinated can receive vaccine,” said state epidemiologist Linda Bell. “We are calling on all South Carolinians to continue to be patient and understand that an endeavor like this will take many weeks to complete the initial phases and months to achieve our ultimate goal of coverage for the population.”

Health officials have advised South Carolinians to continue taking measures to slow the spread of the virus, such as wearing masks, avoiding group gatherings and practicing social distancing.

DHEC urges anyone who is symptomatic or who has been exposed to COVID-19 to get tested, and recommends routine monthly testing for anyone who is out in the community, even if they show no symptoms.

To find a testing location near you, visit DHEC’s website at scdhec.gov/covid19/covid-19-testing-locations.

How are hospitals being impacted?

More than 2,000 South Carolinians remain hospitalized with COVID-19 as of Wednesday — a new state record.

Of those hospitalized with the virus Wednesday, 393 patients were in intensive care units and 198 were on ventilators.

Total hospital bed occupancy and ICU bed occupancy has remained at nearly 80% since early December.

Nearly 74% of hospital beds in Richland County were occupied Wednesday, and nearly 91% of Lexington County’s beds were taken, data show.

Which counties were affected?

South Carolina’s Upstate continues to see massive increases in COVID-19 cases.

Greenville County reported 429 new COVID-19 cases Wednesday. It was joined by Anderson County, which reported 119 new cases, while Pickens County reported 146, Spartanburg County reported 149 and York County reported 82.

Other parts of the state were not spared from outbreaks.

On the coast, Beaufort County saw 94 new cases, Charleston County saw 81 and Horry County saw 124.

In the Midlands, Lexington County saw an increase of 144 new cases, and Richland County saw an increase of 192.

Of the 42 South Carolinians who died after contracting COVID-19, all but eight were elderly. A Florence County resident who died was listed as a young adult between the ages of 18 and 34.

Spartanburg County alone reported 16 deaths, the most of any county in the state.

The following counties reported deaths Wednesday: Barnwell (1), Beaufort (2), Darlington (3), Dillon (1), Fairfield (1), Florence (3), Greenville (7), Greenwood (1), Horry (1), Lancaster (1) Lexington (2), Pickens (3) and Spartanburg (16).

How is COVID-19 trending in SC?

Although the majority of South Carolinians do recover from COVID-19 after their diagnosis, the state’s daily case rates are still up almost 96% in the past month and are the highest they’ve ever been.

COVID-19 hospitalizations have topped 1,000 statewide for the past four weeks, according to DHEC.

And the number of people being tested across the state has shot up over the past 30 days, with an average of 222 tests per 100,000 individuals performed daily in the last month, a 40% increase from the month prior, data show.

An average of about 22% of those tests have come back positive in the past 30 days.

Overall, more than 3.6 million tests have been conducted in South Carolina.