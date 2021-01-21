COVID vaccine live updates: Here’s what to know in South Carolina on Jan. 21

We’re tracking the most up-to-date information about the coronavirus and COVID-19 vaccines in South Carolina. Check back for updates.

Cases surpass 362,000

At least 362,451 people have tested positive for the coronavirus in South Carolina since March, and 5,729 have died, according to state health officials.

The S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control on Wednesday reported 3,567 new COVID-19 cases, up from 2,570 reported the day before.

The state has reported over 78,500 cases in January, the most new cases seen in a single month.

Fifty-six additional deaths were reported Wednesday.

As of Wednesday, 24.9% of COVID-19 tests were positive. Health officials have said that number should be closer to 5% to control the spread of the virus.

At least 2,386 people were hospitalized in South Carolina with the coronavirus as of Wednesday.

As of Monday, the state had received nearly 318,000 doses of COVID-19 vaccines and had administered 163,800.

Harris Teeter will provide COVID vaccines in its stores

Harris Teeter will soon offer COVID-19 vaccinations at its stores across the country, but is starting in South Carolina, the grocery chain announced Wednesday.

All 211 Harris Teeter locations will eventually provide vaccinations for free and by appointment based — but as of Wednesday, only a limited number of stores, located in the Palmetto State, have doses available.

The grocer will offer vaccinations to those eligible under federal and state guidelines. In South Carolina, that currently includes health care workers and individuals 70 or older.

Harris Teeter will update its website as vaccines become available at more store locations. Keep track here.

Palmetto Sportsmen’s Classic canceled again

The Palmetto Sportsmen’s Classic has been canceled because of the coronavirus pandemic, for the second year in a row, The State reported.

A popular event for outdoors enthusiasts, drawing crowds of up to 40,000 in recent years, the Sportsmen’s Classic was scheduled to take place March 26-28 at the State Fairgrounds. But organizers decided not to hold the event, citing safety concerns.

“The health and well-being of South Carolinians and others traveling to South Carolina’s largest hunting, fishing and outdoor expo remain our top concern,” Palmetto Sportsmen’s Classic director Dan DuPre said Wednesday in a news release. “We must take every precaution to protect the thousands of attendees, vendors and volunteers expected to attend the event.”

1,000 Beaufort County students in quarantine

More than 1,000 Beaufort County School District students and 87 staff members are in quarantine because of exposure to COVID-19, The Island Packet reported.

District officials said the figures are not cause for concern.

“If you have 1,000 people in quarantine, it sounds dramatic and it sounds scary,” Hilton Head board representative Ingrid Boatright said. “What it tells me is that we’re doing good contact tracing, we’re removing risks from the community, we’re isolating cases, and this is a positive of having kids back in school.”

Seventy-five coronavirus cases were reported in the district last week, according to Superintendent Frank Rodriguez, and 15 so far this week.

Since Sept. 28, about 3% of the total student and staff population have reportedly contracted COVID-19.