Active-duty member of Richland County Sheriff’s Department dies of COVID-19

The Richland County Sheriff’s Department said it suffered its first active duty death because of COVID-19.

Terry Joel Barrett, an investigator turned chaplain in the department, died Sunday of coronavirus complications, Sheriff Leon Lott said in a news release.

The 69-year-old Columbia resident was in an area hospital when he died, the sheriff’s department said.

Barrett started his career with the sheriff’s department in January 1976, according to the release. He served in different capacities and attained the rank of lieutenant in investigations before retiring from full active service, the sheriff’s department said.

“Barrett’s call to continue to serve brought him back to work as a chaplain,” according to the release. As a chaplain, Barrett counseled deputies and supported them through some difficult times, the sheriff’s department said.

“Please keep the Richland County Sheriff’s Department and Chaplain Barrett’s family in your thoughts and prayers,” the sheriff’s department said.

On Dec. 16, Lott confirmed he had the coronavirus. Following a period of self-quarantining, Lott was cleared to return to work on Dec. 23.

Through Sunday, 396,712 cases of the coronavirus and 6,355 deaths have been reported in South Carolina, according to the state Department of Health and Environmental Control.

The number of positive tests reported in Richland County was 32,397, while 388 coronavirus-related deaths have been reported, data shows.

In July 2020, a 35-year veteran of the Columbia Police Department died of complications from COVID-19. Master Police Officer Robert J. “Bob” Hall was 57 when died a little more than a week after he began receiving treatment for the coronavirus.

