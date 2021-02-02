COVID vaccine live updates: Here’s what to know in South Carolina on Feb. 2

We’re tracking the most up-to-date information about the coronavirus and COVID-19 vaccines in South Carolina. Check back for updates.

Hospitalizations are dropping

At least 398,892 people have tested positive for the coronavirus in South Carolina since March and 6,564 have died, according to state health officials.

The S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control on Monday reported 2,130 new COVID-19 cases, down from 2,649 reported the day before.

On Monday, 210 deaths were reported, the second-most in a single day, although the toll included fatalities from previous days that weren’t reported due to an internal system upgrade issue, DHEC officials said. Officials have reported nearly 700 deaths in the last seven days.

At least 1,842 people were hospitalized with the coronavirus in South Carolina as of Monday. Hospitalizations have been dropping steadily in recent days after soaring to record highs earlier this month.

As of Monday, 21.6% of COVID-19 tests were positive. Health officials have said that number should be closer to 5% to control the spread of the virus.

A total of 657,250 COVID vaccine doses had been delivered to the state as of Monday, and 418,670 shots had been administered.

McMaster: Expand vaccine access to people 65 and older

Gov. Henry McMaster said people 65 years and older should be next in line to receive the COVID-19 vaccine, The State reported.

Currently, the age group isn’t eligible to be vaccinated until phase 1c of the vaccine rollout, expected this spring.

McMaster said he wants to see the expansion enacted as soon as possible but didn’t offer any specific time frame.

“As soon as this flow seems to have steadied and we can accommodate it, then we’ll open it up to 65 and above,” he said.

In response to questions about prioritizing teachers, which many officials in the state have pushed for, McMaster said he believes seniors should come first.

“It is the older people we know that are most at risk,” he said. “The average age of death from the virus is 75 years old, so it is the older people that are most at risk and those are the ones that we must see have the early opportunity to get a vaccination.”

Myrtle Beach extends mask mandate





Myrtle Beach Mayor Brenda Bethune on Monday extended the town’s civil emergency through Feb. 28, meaning masks must be worn for another month, The Sun News reported.

“The mask order is the right thing to do until we have this virus under control,” Bethune said. “Hopefully we will see improvements as the vaccine is more widely administered. Until then, we all need to do our part to keep ourselves and others safe.”

Under the order, masks are required in businesses open to the public, including restaurants and hotels. But they don’t have to be worn on the beach.

Violators can be fined up to $100.

Richland County Sheriff’s Department member dies of COVID

Richland County Sheriff Leon Lott announced the department’s first death of an active-duty member due to COVID-19 on Monday, The State reported.

Terry Joel Barrett, 69, joined the department in 1976, retired at the rank of lieutenant, and eventually “Barrett’s call to continue to serve brought him back to work as a chaplain.”

Barrett died Sunday in a Columbia area hospital, according to Lott, who tested positive for coronavirus himself in December.

“Please keep the Richland County Sheriff’s Department and Chaplain Barrett’s family in your thoughts and prayers,” the sheriff’s department said.