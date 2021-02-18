COVID vaccine live updates: Here’s what to know in South Carolina on Feb. 18

We’re tracking the most up-to-date information about the coronavirus and COVID-19 vaccines in South Carolina. Check back for updates.

Hospitalizations continue to fall

At least 429,494 people have tested positive for the coronavirus in South Carolina and 7,248 have died since March, according to state health officials.

The S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control on Wednesday reported 655 new COVID-19 cases, down from 868 reported the day before. Wednesday marked the second day in a row that fewer than 1,000 new cases were reported.

Fifty additional deaths were reported Wednesday.

At least 1,205 people were hospitalized with the coronavirus in South Carolina as of Wednesday, the fewest in over two months.

As of Wednesday, 9.1% of COVID-19 tests were positive. Health officials have said the number should be close to 5% to control the spread of the virus.

SC vaccination rates show racial disparities

About 10% of South Carolina’s white residents have been vaccinated against COVID-19, compared to 5% of Black residents and 3% of Hispanic residents, The State reports.

The new data released this week by state health officials highlights a stark racial disparity that didn’t come as a surprise to health officials.

“I think disparity is typical,” said Georges C. Benjamin, director of the American Public Health Association, adding that many states are seeing similar data. “The issue here is whether it’s avoidable, and I believe it’s avoidable. States should do whatever they can to eliminate disparities.”

Part of the issue is that Black people are less trusting of the vaccines and are biding their time to ensure that it’s safe, experts say, pointing out that there are historical betrayals perpetrated against Black Americans which fuel that distrust.

Studies show Hispanic residents are also hesitant to get inoculated, at least for the time being.

Still, many argue that the system for allocating vaccine doses is largely to blame for the disparities. And in recent weeks, DHEC has begun changing its allocation strategy in an effort to achieve equitable vaccine distribution.

Vaccine ‘Hunger Games’ underway in South Carolina

With lawmakers considering moving teachers toward the front of the COVID-19 vaccine line, more workers and employers in other fields are asking for the same treatment, The State reported.

Industry representatives went to bat for workers in manufacturing, public transit, adult day care, the clergy and more, arguing that they too are essential workers at risk of exposure to the coronavirus.

“This process kind of reminds you of a modern day ‘Hunger Games,’” House Minority Leader Todd Rutherford said. “It deals with people fighting for survival. We’re sitting on this panel and we’re forced to be in this position because the Senate didn’t do any semblance of a job and didn’t listen to any testimony or think about the bill they sent over.”

The House is mulling the bill which passed in the Senate earlier this month. Unless it passes the full legislature, teachers will have to wait until phase 1B of the state’s vaccine rollout plan.

The push to get teachers inoculated quickly is likewise motivated by a desire among lawmakers to see schools reopened five days a week.

Waiting on COVID test results? There’s a new way to check

The state Department of Health and Environmental Control has launched a new process for people to see the results of their COVID-19 tests.

Those who get tested and still don’t have results after 72 hours can call the DHEC Care Line at 1-855-472-3432, or email ACC-Testing-CustomerService@dhec.sc.gov.

Callers will be directed to testing teams who have access to a secure database and can look up results, even for individuals who weren’t tested at DHEC-sponsored sites, The Island Packet reports.