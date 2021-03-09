Brookland Baptist Church, Lexington Medical Center team up to provide COVID vaccines

Lexington Medical Center is teaming up with Brookland Baptist Church to provide COVID-19 vaccines, according to hospital officials.

Beginning Thursday, eligible community members can get vaccinated at the West Columbia church, hospital officials said in a news release. Brookland Baptist is at 1066 Sunset Blvd., near the intersection with N 12th Street and about 1.5 miles from the Gervais Street bridge.

Hospital clinicians will administer shots inside the church’s Health and Wellness Center Monday through Friday from 7 a.m. until 5 p.m., and also on Sunday from 1-4 p.m., according to the release.

This will allow Lexington Medical Center to increase vaccination volumes significantly as allocations increase, officials said. The hospital has already administered more than 37,000 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine.

“Lexington Medical Center is incredibly thankful to Brookland Baptist Church for joining forces with our hospital to vaccinate community members,” Lexington Medical Center president and CEO Tod Augsburger said in the release. “We want to vaccinate as many people as possible against the COVID-19 virus and are grateful for the support of community partners as we work to keep everyone healthy and safe.”

Anyone looking to get vaccinated must schedule an appointment and bring a driver’s license or identification card to the church.

To sign up for an appointment, go to LexMed.com/vaccine and click on “Request Form,” and then provide a name, date of birth, and email address. After submitting the information, individuals will receive an email from the Vaccine Administration Management System that will allow them to complete the registration and schedule a date and time for a vaccine appointment.

South Carolina has opened phase 1b of vaccinations in an effort to immunize the state’s population against the coronavirus. For a full list of who is eligible to receive a vaccine, go to https://scdhec.gov/covid19/covid-19-vaccine.

Individuals in phase 1b who do not have email or access to a computer can call the hospital at 803-739-3363 from Monday-Friday between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. to set up an appointment.

Appointments are subject to cancellation based on vaccines received from the federal government.

“There is no greater service we can provide to our community members during these unprecedented times than to vaccinate them against COVID-19. That’s why Brookland Baptist Church is pleased to partner with Lexington Medical Center,” Brookland Baptist Church’s senior pastor Reverend Dr. Charles B. Jackson Sr. said in the release. “Educating and encouraging our citizens to receive the vaccination are our top priorities. We’re committed to doing whatever we can to help stop the spread of this virus and save lives.”