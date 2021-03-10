COVID-19 vaccine live updates: Here’s what to know in South Carolina on March 10

We’re tracking the most up-to-date information about the coronavirus and COVID-19 vaccines in South Carolina. Check back for updates.

Fewer than 500 new cases reported

At least 451,026 people have tested positive for the coronavirus in South Carolina and 7,751 have died since last March, according to state health officials.

The S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control on Tuesday reported 425 new COVID-19 cases, down from 562 reported the day before.

Three deaths were reported Tuesday.

At least 604 people were hospitalized with the coronavirus in South Carolina as of Tuesday, down from 608 the day before.

On Tuesday, 4.7% of COVID tests were positive, the state health department said. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, 5% or lower means there is low level of community spread.

More than 1.2 million doses of the coronavirus vaccine had been administered in South Carolina as of Tuesday.

Proms, graduations to return to Horry County schools

Last school year, Horry County schools canceled proms and held altered graduation ceremonies to limit COVID-19 spread. But that’s changing this year, the Sun News reported.

The school district plans to allow proms and graduation ceremonies, although things won’t be completely back to normal. Officials say they will limit events to 50% indoor capacity, and individual high schools can design their own plans for prom.

The decision comes as new coronavirus cases decline and teachers become eligible for COVID-19 vaccination under Phase 1b of the state’s vaccine rollout plan.

Rock Hill suspends mask enforcement

In the wake of Gov. Henry McMaster’s decision to loosen statewide mask rules, the city of Rock Hill will no longer enforce its own mask mandate.

While the ordinance is still in place, the city council voted 4-3 to end “the enforcement and the effect” of the ordinance, the Rock Hill Herald reported.

“The governor has essentially taken away the mandate for all intents and purposes and made it a recommendation for South Carolina,” city attorney Paul Dillingam said. “He even took out the part where cities are encouraged to adopt their own ordinances and procedures.”

Rock Hill is the only community in York County that has a mask rule.