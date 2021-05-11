COVID vaccine live updates: Here’s what to know in South Carolina on May 11

We’re tracking the most up-to-date information about the coronavirus and COVID-19 vaccines in South Carolina. Check back for updates.

Cases exceed 486,000

At least 486,090 people have tested positive for the coronavirus in South Carolina and 8,448 have died since March 2020, according to state health officials.

The S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control reported 277 new COVID-19 cases on Monday, down from 378 reported the day before.

Four coronavirus-related deaths were reported Monday.

At least 341 people were reported hospitalized with COVID-19, and 90 patients were in intensive care units.

As of Monday, 4% of COVID-19 tests were reported positive. Health officials say 5% or lower indicates a low risk of community spread.

More than 1.4 million South Carolina residents, or 34%, have completed vaccination against COVID-19, and more than 1.7 million, or 43%, have received at least one dose.

No Carniv al Cruises out of SC until Labor Day?

Carnival Cruise Line recently pulled most trips listed on its booking website through July, and the next trip out of Charleston, South Carolina, isn’t until Sept. 4.

When asked why most of the scheduled trips were pulled, a spokesperson said the company is awaiting new guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention regarding cruises, The State reported.

“We have taken no other actions on these cruises, and will update guests and travel agents once we finalize plans for the resumption of guest operations under the new CDC guidelines,” the spokesperson said.

The trips pulled from the site are not canceled, according to the spokesperson, but they are closed for sale.

“We are in a pause (through) June 30, but it is still to be determined when we begin sailing again as we continue to finalize protocols as part of our return to service plan.”

SC experts fear COVID-19 surge amid prom, graduation events

Proms and graduations are in full swing, and state health experts fear they could spur a surge in coronavirus cases, The State reported.

“We have concerns that prom and graduation events are going to be super-spreader events,” said Dr. Jane Kelly, South Carolina’s assistant state epidemiologist. “Prom is definitely a concern.”

Public health experts highlighted lower vaccination rates among young residents compared to older people. In Horry County, more than 50% of older adults have been vaccinated, while just 15% of residents ages 16 to 25 have been.

Health officials are urging schools to take advantage of the good weather and move events outdoors when possible to help slow the spread of the virus.