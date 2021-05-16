COVID vaccine live updates: Here’s what to know in South Carolina on May 16

More than 1.4 million South Carolina residents, or 35.8%, have completed vaccination against COVID-19, and more than 1.8 million, or 44%, have received at least one dose, health officials say.

We’re tracking the most up-to-date information about the coronavirus and COVID-19 vaccines in South Carolina. Check back for updates.

More than a third of South Carolinians fully vaccinated

At least 488,512 people have tested positive for the coronavirus in South Carolina and 8,484 have died since March 2020, according to state health officials.

The S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control reported 325 new COVID-19 cases on Saturday, down from 337 reported the day before.

Twelve coronavirus-related deaths were also reported.

At least 340 people were reported hospitalized with COVID-19 on Saturday.

As of Saturday, 2.9% of COVID-19 tests were reported positive. Health officials say 5% or lower indicates a low risk of community spread.

Cases, deaths, hospitalizations down last week

The major indicators of COVID-19 spread decreased in South Carolina last week compared to the week before.

The state reported 3,162 new coronavirus cases and 57 deaths between May 9 and 15 — down from 4,324 cases and 84 deaths reported the week before.

An average of 4.2% of tests reported positive last week, according to DHEC, down from 4.5% the prior week.

Nearly 80,000 more people received a dose of the vaccine last week.