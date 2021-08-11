COVID is rising in the Midlands. What questions do you have about delta, back to school?

Ceigan Carter, 13, receives the coronavirus vaccine from Mae Parker Sparrow, a registered nurse at Prisma Health, at W.A. Perry Middle School on Saturday, May 22, 2021. Recently the Pfizer vaccine was approved for children. jboucher@thestate.com

COVID-19 is surging across South Carolina.

The spread of the delta variant in SC is resulting in thousands of reported daily cases, numbers that weren’t seen since the winter surge before vaccines were widespread. Hospital admissions are rising, forcing administrators to change visiting hours — putting facilities including MUSC in Charleston in a “code red” situation.

This surge has a target — the unvaccinated and immunocompromised.

Going back to school will look different than expected too. In early August, Columbia City Council passed an emergency COVID ordinance that requires requiring elementary and middle schools within the city limits to require masks for students, faculty and staff. State Attorney General Alan Wilson said the Columbia ordinance violates state law.

As the virus spreads in the Midlands and your child heads back to school, we want to make sure your informed. Tell us what questions you have about the coronavirus in your community, safety precautions that may be in place and what going to school this fall is going to look like. We’ll work to get you answers.

Coronavirus: Latest news Sign up for our newsletter and get updates on the coronavirus in South Carolina and across the nation. Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Having trouble viewing this form? Click here to submit your questions.