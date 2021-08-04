Coronavirus

Mask mandate coming for Columbia schools as mayor issues COVID state of emergency

Columbia mayor Steve Benjamin speaks during a drive-in campaign event, with Jaime Harrison and rap artist Common, at the Charles W. Johnson Stadium while campaigning on Monday, Oct. 26, 2020.
Columbia mayor Steve Benjamin speaks during a drive-in campaign event, with Jaime Harrison and rap artist Common, at the Charles W. Johnson Stadium while campaigning on Monday, Oct. 26, 2020. Tracy Glantz tglantz@thestate.com

More from the series

COVID-19 spikes again in South Carolina

Many South Carolina counties have re-entered high coronavirus transmission rates per CDC data. Here’s the latest on the delta variant surge, COVID-19 guidance and more in SC.

Expand All
COLUMBIA, SC

Columbia Mayor Steve Benjamin has declared a new state of emergency in South Carolina’s capital city because of rising cases of COVID-19.

By emergency order, public and private schools as well as daycares must require all students, faculty, staff and visitors to wear face coverings to stop the spread of the coronavirus, the mayor’s office announced Wednesday.

The emergency ordinance, which will have to be approved by a meeting of Columbia City Council, will apply on the premises of all places “whose purpose is to educate and/or care for children between the ages of two (2) and fourteen (14).”

The effort is targeted at those students who are too young to be vaccinated against COVID-19. Vaccines are currently only approved for use by those age 12 and up.

The declaration puts the city at odds with state officials and lawmakers. Gov. Henry McMaster blocked all school districts and local governments from requiring face coverings by issuing an executive order in May. The Legislature also adopted a proviso for the 2021-22 school year that prohibits schools from requiring masks be worn by students.

Coronavirus: Latest news

Sign up for our newsletter and get updates on the coronavirus in South Carolina and across the nation.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

This is a breaking story. It will be updated.

Profile Image of Bristow Marchant
Bristow Marchant
Bristow Marchant covers local government, schools and community in Lexington County for The State. He graduated from the College of Charleston in 2007. He has more than 10 years of experience covering South Carolina at the Clinton Chronicle, Sumter Item and Rock Hill Herald. He joined The State in 2016. Bristow won the S.C. Press Association’s 2015 award for Best Series, and was part of The State’s award-winning 2016 election coverage. Support my work with a digital subscription
  Comments  
$2 for 2 months
#ReadLocal

Subscribe for unlimited access to our website, app, eEdition and more

CLAIM OFFER
Copyright Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service

COVID-19 spikes again in South Carolina

Many South Carolina counties have re-entered high coronavirus transmission rates per CDC data. Here’s the latest on the delta variant surge, COVID-19 guidance and more in SC.

Back to Story