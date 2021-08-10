Spike in COVID causes popular Columbia event to be canceled for second year in a row

For the second year in a row, Oktoberfest Columbia has been canceled because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The popular event was scheduled to be held at Incarnation Lutheran Church on Devine Street from October 8-10, but was called off.

COVID-19 cases are spiking again in South Carolina because of the highly-contagious delta variant, dashing organizers plans to “Willkommen Back!! Columbia’s Original Oktoberfest.”

“We were moving forward after canceling last year, and were really excited about this year’s festival,” event organizer Sarah Sawicki told The State. “But things took a turn and we did not feel safe. We did not feel good about putting on a safe festival.”

The delta variant was the tipping point that prompted organizers to call off the festival, according to Sawicki.

“That, and half of our state is not vaccinated,” Sawicki said.

Similar to 2020, organizers have canceled the event well ahead of time. That was done to let all of the food, drink, and entertainment vendors know as soon as possible and let them adjust to the change.

“We’re fortunate that the festival revenues do not contribute to the bottom line at the church,” Sawicki said.

Oktoberfest at the church on Devine Street has featured live music, authentic German food that includes schnitzels and wursts, and of course a variety of beer. Between 8,000 and 10,000 people will attend annually, Sawicki estimated.

While the Oktoberfest event is held outside, primarily behind the church, Sawicki noted it’s “an eating and drinking festival.” And those are things you can’t do very well while wearing a mask.

“It’s very disappointing. It’s a loss, but it’s not worth the health risk. We don’t want to be a super spreader event,” Sawicki said. “This event is not about beer, but about the community.”

So far, no dates for an Oktoberfest event next year have been set, but it’s expected to be held the second full weekend in October, according to Sawicki.

“Hope to see you in 2022,” the message on the event’s website said.

Although this is the second consecutive year Columbia’s Oktoberfest event has been canceled, it is not the only popular gathering to have been impacted by COVID-19.

Some of the biggest annual events in Columbia and the Midlands in 2020 were canceled, altered, or held exclusively online because of the pandemic. The South Carolina State Fair, Famously Hot New Year, the Columbia Greek Fest, the Okra Strut in Irmo, the Craftsmen’s Christmas Classic Art & Craft Festival, the Rosewood Crawfish Festival, Indie Grits film festival, Columbia’s annual St. Patrick’s Day festival in Five Points, Camden’s Carolina Cup steeplechase races, Bubbie’s Jewish Food Festival, the Palmetto Sportsmen’s Classic, and the Lexington Wine Walk are among other notable events that were affected.

Other than Oktoberfest Columbia, currently none of the other upcoming events scheduled for the rest of the year have been canceled.

But that could change as COVID-19 cases spike.

On Tuesday, the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control reported 2,204 new cases of coronavirus, the ninth consecutive day with at least 2,000 new positive tests have been reported.

South Carolina has seen more than 645,000 (confirmed and probable) cases of the coronavirus and 9,992 deaths since the start of the pandemic. With 45% of the state’s population fully vaccinated, health officials are urging people to get the COVID vaccine to help limit the spread of the virus and to protect themselves.

Hospitals across the state report that a total of 8,920 inpatient beds are currently being used and are at 78.6% capacity, according to DHEC. Another 77.2% of the ICU beds are being used, 27% of which are being taken up by COVID-19 patients.