Charleston fails to adopt mask mandate in schools and day cares after heated protests

An effort to require face masks inside both public and private schools and day cares in South Carolina’s largest city failed Tuesday night, after Charleston City Council members could not agree on how to best protect children returning to school amid a surging coronavirus pandemic.

The final vote tally was not immediately clear and was not read aloud by the clerk. A city spokesman could not provide the final count, either.

Council needed nine votes to pass the emergency ordinance. But after council tried to amend the language of the emergency ordinance to reflect its support of a mask mandate adopted Monday night by Charleston County School District, the measure failed.

Mayor John Tecklenburg, who voted for the mask requirement, said its failure now leaves the city sticking with the resolution council members passed at an emergency meeting last week.

That measure strongly encourages children ages 2 to 12 to wear masks while attending schools inside Charleston’s city limits, and strongly encourages residents and visitors to get vaccinated.

The Charleston City Council decision Tuesday night comes as the contagious delta variant of the coronavirus surges in a state where less than half of residents are fully vaccinated.

Across the country, more people are getting sick and going to the hospital as the contagious delta variant hits unvaccinated people particularly hard.

Vaccines protect against serious illness or death, but do not completely prevent infection. However, no vaccine has been authorized yet by the CDC for children under 12.

When the time came for council members to vote Tuesday night, they could not agree on a path forward, especially in light of the decision made Monday by the Charleston County School District to require its students, employees and visitors to wear a mask or face covering in schools until at least Oct. 15.

Council reached its impasse hours after a vocal and angry group of constituents shouted during the public comment portion of the meeting, calling on city council not to implement the mandate.

One by one, the concerned parties, many of them parents and some holding children in their arms, approached the microphone and made their case, mask-less.

Many characterized the requirement as a form of “tyranny” and drew cheers when they proclaimed in defiance that they would not comply with the mandate, even if the city moved ahead with requiring them.

One man called masks “disgusting face diapers” while others repeated misinformation about the coronavirus.

As the crowd grew more disruptive and tried to shout down residents talking about other topics, the mayor tried to restore order to the meeting.

When the shouts continued, Tecklenburg shouted back, “Hey y’all, come on. Everybody’s entitled to their opinion.”

Council member Harry Griffin, who was mask-less the entire meeting, also interjected.

“I’ve never been more ashamed. I’ve never been more ashamed than I am right now,” Griffin said.

Charleston’s struggle over its city-wide push for a mask mandate illustrates how cities, counties and school districts in South Carolina are grappling with how to best manage the coronavirus as students return to school and as leaders debate the legality of a temporary state law.

The push for a city-wide mask mandate in the Holy City was also not a surprise.

Last week, during an emergency meeting, council member William Gregorie suggested that Charleston consider a mask mandate of its own and urged that the city, as the state’s largest, go further in its scope than South Carolina’s capital city did.

Acknowledging that the push could set the stage for a potential legal fight, Gregorie said, “I think it’s time for us to join the fight in the battle.”

Fifteen minutes before Tuesday night’s city council meeting began, the Charleston County School District sent an alert about the first day of school. It reminded parents that students, employees and visitors must wear a mask or face covering in schools until at least Oct. 15.

The district then sent another alert at 7:53 p.m.

“To clarify, masks are required in all parts of the building, including classrooms, for students, staff and visitors. Masks are also required on school buses,” the district wrote. “We expect everyone to comply with the mask requirement.”

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.