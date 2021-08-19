Coronavirus

SC teacher group calls on lawmakers to reconvene and repeal law banning mask mandates

House speaker Jay Lucas swears in Rep. Nathan Ballentine, Richland, on the first day of the legislative session at the South Carolina Statehouse on Tuesday, Jan. 12, 2021.
House speaker Jay Lucas swears in Rep. Nathan Ballentine, Richland, on the first day of the legislative session at the South Carolina Statehouse on Tuesday, Jan. 12, 2021. Tracy Glantz tglantz@thestate.com

A South Carolina organization representing teachers is calling on state lawmakers to reconvene and repeal a temporary, one-year law that bans public schools from requiring masks.

The Palmetto State Teachers Association sent a letter Thursday letter to House Speaker Jay Lucas, R-Darlington, and Senate President Harvey Peeler, R-Cherokee, saying the COVID-19 situation in the state is “rapidly evolving into a crisis.”

Unlike prior COVID-19 strains, the delta variant is thought to be more dangerous to children.

The push to have lawmakers return gained momentum when a bipartisan group of state lawmakers called on Peeler and Lucas to reconvene. The bipartisan group included Orangeburg Democrat Sen. Brad Hutto, Rep. Patricia Henegan, D-Malboro, chairwoman of the Legislative Black Caucus, and Senate Judiciary Chairman Luke Rankin, R-Horry.

The letter points to rising cases at school districts that have resumed classes and seen outbreaks of COVID-19.

Kershaw County schools have only been doing in-person classes for two weeks, but already one in ten of the district’s 1,099 students is quarantined and nearly 2% of them have tested positive for COVID-19, The State reported previously. That’s nearly twice as many students who were quarantined last Thursday.

The letter follows a prior one from the organization sent earlier this week calling for S.C. Gov. Henry McMaster to declare a state of emergency and suspend the one-year law, termed a proviso. In response, McMaster said he does not have the power to nullify a proviso, and does not think schools should be allowed to mandate mask-wearing.

However, the teachers association is not alone. S.C. Superintendent of Education Molly Spearman said earlier this week she supports allowing school boards to decide whether they want to require masks in schools.

