Midlands school district reports 116 students positive, 570 quarantine in first week

More from the series COVID-19 spikes again in South Carolina Many South Carolina counties have re-entered high coronavirus transmission rates per CDC data. Here’s the latest on the delta variant surge, COVID-19 guidance and more in SC. Expand All

At least 116 students and 20 staff members have tested positive for the coronavirus in the first week since schools reopened in Kershaw County.

The Kershaw County School District announced the totals on its COVID-19 dashboard, which tracks the number of exposures and cases throughout each of the county’s schools.

So far, 570 students — 5% of the total student population — and nine employees have been forced to quarantine after coming in contact with someone who tested positive for the virus.

The alarming totals could be an example of what’s to come at other districts as schools prepare to reopen across the state next week.

The Kershaw schools with the largest outbreaks are occurring at Lugoff-Elgin High School (19), Camden High School (15) and Camden Middle School (15), according to the district dashboard as of Thursday.

Coronavirus: Latest news Sign up for our newsletter and get updates on the coronavirus in South Carolina and across the nation. Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Collectively, the majority of COVID-19 cases appear to be impacting elementary schools most. Data shows 45 positive students and 264 others being quarantined. At least half the staffers who have tested positive also work at elementary schools.

Masks remain optional for the majority of school districts across South Carolina, including Kershaw students, as kids and teens return to school at a time when the state is seeing more cases than last year when schools closed down.

In Columbia, however, an emergency order is in place that requires masks be worn at elementary and middle schools to help limit the spread of the virus.

Just 42% of Kershaw County residents are fully vaccinated, which is lower than the state average of 45%. Anyone age 12 and older is eligible for the vaccine.