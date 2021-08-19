COVID swarms Kershaw schools with more than 1,000 students quarantined, 200 more cases

More from the series COVID-19 spikes again in South Carolina Many South Carolina counties have re-entered high coronavirus transmission rates per CDC data. Here’s the latest on the delta variant surge, COVID-19 guidance and more in SC. Expand All

More than 1,000 students have been quarantined in Kershaw County schools and 200 more have tested positive for COVID-19 just two weeks into the new school year.

That the number of students quarantined make up more than 10% of the district’s students. Also, at least 24 teachers and staffers have contracted the virus and six more are quarantined, according to the school district’s coronavirus dashboard.

The school district has a student population of 10,099. As of Thursday morning, 1,099 students have been quarantined.

Wearing face masks are optional at the Kershaw County School District, despite the increasing rate of kid infections. Richland 1 schools require masks, while Lexington-Richland 5 does not. A proviso added to this year’s state budget forbids schools from requiring students to wear masks.

At least 502 students at elementary schools have been quarantined, while 86 students and 14 staffers have tested positive for the virus. Middle schools have the fewest students quarantined with 261and 57 confirmed cases. Six staffers and teachers at those facilities also have the virus.

At high schools, 60 students and one staffer has tested positive, while 332 students are quarantined. Other facilities are reporting a combined seven COVID-positive students and staffers.

Lugoff-Elgin High is reporting the most positive cases with 33 and most students in quarantine with 197. The most positive cases among staffers is at Blaney Elementary with four. The school also has the second more quarantined children in the district with 146.

Children are getting COVID-19 at nearly twice the rate that they were at the height of the pandemic between December and February in South Carolina, data shows.

At least 12% of cases reported on Wednesday were children aged 10 and younger. Individuals who are between the ages of 11 and 20 made up 15.7% of the new cases, according to the S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control.

More than 673,000 people across S.C. have tested positive for the virus and more than 10,000 people have died.

Health officials strongly recommend wearing a face mask and, if they are able, getting the coronavirus vaccine to help limit the spread of the virus. The state currently has a 46% vaccination rate, one of the nation’s lowest.