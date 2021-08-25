COVID surge forces South Carolina DMV to make changes across the state

The surge in COVID-19 is forcing the South Carolina Department of Motor Vehicles to make changes.

As cases of the coronavirus rise across the state, the department said it will alter how it offers regular driver’s license road tests.

Beginning Wednesday, masks will be required to be worn by anyone taking a road test and any official evaluating the exam if they are in the same vehicle, DMV said in a news release.

Another change will go into effect on Aug. 30, when skills tests for regular license applicants will be available by appointment only, according to the release.

“The SCDMV will not accept walk-ins. ... Traditionally, walk-ins have been accepted during the morning hours at SCDMV branch offices, however beginning Monday, only customers with an appointment will be able to take a regular license skills test,” DMV officials said in the release.

Coronavirus: Latest news Sign up for our newsletter and get updates on the coronavirus in South Carolina and across the nation. Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Appointments for skills tests can be made online at SCDMVOnline.com.

Perhaps the biggest change will be rolled out on Sept. 7, the first day of business following Labor Day, when SCDMV will return to modified skills tests.

In a modified skills test, the person applying for a driver’s license will be alone inside the vehicle while the DMV official will monitor and score the performance from outside, according to the release.

Modified tests require an appointment and will only be offered at certain SCDMV branches.

Information on how long SCDMV will use the modified tests was not available.

$2 for 2 months Subscribe for unlimited access to our website, app, eEdition and more CLAIM OFFER

Something that is not changing is the availability of SCDMV branch office lobbies. All of them will remain open, and walk-ins are accepted for most business, officials said.

Customers should anticipate longer wait times when visiting offices, and a complete list of offices is available online.

From March to May 2020, SCDMV adjusted its schedule at the branch offices because of COVID-19. Skills tests were also temporarily suspended but also resumed in May.

SCDMV said it “encourages, but does not require,” customers to wear a mask when visiting any office.

The U.S. is experiencing another wave of COVID-19 cases because of the highly contagious delta variant.

South Carolina has reported nearly 700,000 (confirmed and probable) cases of the coronavirus and 10,324 deaths since the start of the pandemic. With 46% of the state’s population fully vaccinated, health officials are urging people to get the COVID-19 vaccine to help limit the spread of the virus and to protect themselves.

As of Aug. 20, there have been 329 breakthrough cases that led to hospitalization in South Carolina, and 0.0039% of fully vaccinated people died of COVID-19, according to DHEC.

Driver’s License Skills Tests Offered Monday-Friday

Beaufort

Bishopville

Blythewood

Camden

Charleston — Leeds Avenue

Chester

Conway

Dillon

Florence

Gaffney

Georgetown

Greer

Irmo

Kingstree

Lake City

Lexington

Marion

Pickens

Ridgeland

Seneca

Spartanburg — Southport Road

St. George

Walterboro

Driver’s License Skills Tests Offered on Select Days

Monday

Bennettsville

North Augusta

Hampton

Tuesday

Greenville — Saluda Dam Road

Ladson

Hampton

Wednesday

Columbia — Shop Road

Myrtle Beach — Market Common

McCormick

Thursday

Rock Hill

Greenwood

Hampton

Friday

Sumter

Hampton

Source: South Carolina DMV