COVID vaccine live updates: Here’s what to know in South Carolina on Aug. 25

We’re tracking the most up-to-date information about the coronavirus and vaccines in South Carolina. Check back for updates.

COVID-related hospitalizations surpass 2,000

At least 568,857 people have tested positive for the coronavirus and 9,073 have died in South Carolina since March 2020, according to state health officials.

The S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control reported 3,121 new COVID-19 cases and nine coronavirus-related deaths on Tuesday.

At least 2,089 people in the state were reported hospitalized with the coronavirus as of Aug. 24, with 513 patients in the ICU.

As of Tuesday, 16.2% of COVID-19 tests were reported positive. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says 5% or lower means there is a low level of community spread.

Nearly 47% of South Carolinians eligible to receive the vaccine are fully vaccinated and over 55% have received at least one dose, according to health officials.

Chester Co. schools require masks amid COVID surge

Masks will be required inside all Chester County schools, the school board announced Monday.

The change is aimed at preventing an outbreak and comes in response to the rising number of new coronavirus cases at district schools, The Rock Hill Herald reported, citing Chester County Representative Chris Christoff.

“The main goal of the board, first and foremost, is the safety of students and staff,” Christoff said. “It’s purely for the safety of students.”

The district plans to revisit the policy in 60 days.

Ban on SC school mask mandate lands at center of new lawsuit

The American Civil Liberties Union is suing Gov. Henry McMaster and other state officials over a temporary provision lawmakers say bars school districts from requiring masks for students and staff.

The complaint was filed Tuesday on behalf of Able South Carolina, Disability Rights South Carolina and a group of parents whose children have a disability, The State reported. The state’s ban on school mask mandates, they said, puts students who are susceptible to severe COVID-19-related illness at risk.

“Prohibiting schools from taking reasonable steps to protect the health of their students forces parents to make an impossible choice: their child’s education or their child’s health,” Susan Mizner, director of the ACLU’s Disability Rights Program, said in a statement. “This is a disability rights issue.”

Lancaster EMS worker loses battle with COVID-19

Lancaster County Emergency Medical Services is mourning the loss of an employee who died from COVID-19 complications.

Richard McKinney, 45, was hospitalized while battling the virus, the Rock Hill Herald reported, citing EMS director Clay Catoe. He was an eight-year veteran of Lancaster EMS and enjoyed teaching and training newer EMS workers.

“Richard would do anything for you,” Catoe told the newspaper.

A memorial service is scheduled for next week.