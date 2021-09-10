Richland County to consider new mask requirements amid COVID-19 surge

People may soon be required to wear masks in Richland County.

The Richland County Council is set to discuss a mask mandate on Tuesday, according to the county clerk.

The council will discuss “an Emergency Ordinance requiring the wearing of face masks to help alleviate the spread of COVID-19, specifically the recent surge in the delta variant,” the agenda for the upcoming council meeting says. The council is planning to discuss the issue behind closed doors and may vote on the ordinance after.

At the request of Lexington Medical Center, the city of Cayce on Tuesday approved an emergency ordinance requiring residents wear masks in most public settings. The cities of West Columbia and Columbia each passed citywide mask mandates during emergency meetings on Wednesday afternoon.

The coronavirus has been surging in South Carolina since summer with thousands of new cases reported each day and over a thousand COVID deaths in the last month.

