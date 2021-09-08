Columbia and West Columbia to consider face mask mandates as COVID rages on

READ MORE COVID-19 spikes again in South Carolina Many South Carolina counties have re-entered high coronavirus transmission rates per CDC data. Here’s the latest on the delta variant surge, COVID-19 guidance and more in SC. Expand All

Councils in Columbia and West Columbia are set to have emergency meetings to consider face mask mandates as COVID-19 case numbers remain high in South Carolina.

Columbia’s measure would also include schools citywide, just a week after the city and the state attorney general’s office battled in the state Supreme Court over masks in schools.

Columbia Mayor Steve Benjamin said at a news conference Wednesday morning that the Columbia City Council would likely have a meeting at 5 p.m. Wednesday to consider the mask measure. An agenda for that emergency session had not been sent out as of noon Wednesday.

Details of the Columbia mandate were scarce early Wednesday afternoon, but Benjamin indicated the measure would require masks in indoor areas such as businesses, schools, churches and other public spaces. Fines for violations of the ordinance would be $100 and the city’s fire marshals would issue any citations.

Benjamin said Columbia’s ordinance would be for 30 days. The ordinance will likely be similar to the mask measure Columbia previously had in place for more than a year, from April 2020 to May 2021.

The inclusion of schools in the city’s mandate would rekindle an argument that has been roiling in the court system recently. In early August, the city passed a measure requiring students and faculty to wear masks in some city schools. This came despite a one-year law, called a proviso, that the state Legislature included in the 2021-22 state budget that said money from that budget could not be used to enforce mask mandates in schools. Republican state Attorney General Alan Wilson subsequently sued the city over its school mask mandate.

The state’s highest court sided with the attorney general last week.

“In this declaratory judgment action, the Court finds the City of Columbia’s ordinances mandating face masks in public schools that serve grades K-12 are in direct conflict with Proviso 1.108 of the 2021-2022 Appropriations Act,” the state Supreme Court said in a summary of its decision posted on the court’s internet site.

An essential piece of the court’s decision was that school officials would inevitably be involved with the enforcement of the ordinance, and therefore state budget funding would be used toward the effort.

But in it’s new ordinance, a draft of which was posted to Twitter by WIS reporter Chris Joseph, the city directly states that the measure would be enforced by officials from the city fire department, and that no school officials or personnel are required to help with enforcement, and notes that no school official shall expend any funds from the 2021-22 state appropriations bill toward the enforcement or promotion of the city’s measure.

Columbia’s efforts toward a renewed mask ordinance come just a day after Cayce, located just across the Congaree River from Columbia, passed a city mask ordinance.

The West Columbia City Council is also set to meet at 4 p.m. Wednesday to consider “an emergency ordinance to require face coverings in certain circumstances.”

The moves come as new COVID cases continue to mount in South Carolina. The state Department of Health and Environmental Control reported another 3,000 new cases on Wednesday and 25 more deaths. In just the last five days, DHEC has reported more than 23,000 new cases and more than 200 new COVID deaths.

In Cayce, Lexington Medical Center sent a letter asking the city to reimpose a mask mandate and encourage more people to get vaccinated against the disease.

“As a state, we have tried to rely on a strategy to trust that individuals will be responsible and make the right decision for themselves,” the letter said. “Based on current rates of vaccinations, deaths, hospitalizations, & infections, we are failing.”

The letter was signed by hospital CEO Tod Augsburger, chief medical officer Brent Powers and chief of staff Mac Nowell.