COVID vaccine live updates: Here’s what to know in South Carolina on Sept. 17

We’re tracking the most up-to-date information about the coronavirus and vaccines in South Carolina. Check back for updates.

COVID-related deaths in SC surpass 10,000

At least 656,341 people have tested positive for the coronavirus and 10,041 have died in South Carolina since March 2020, according to state health officials.

The S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control reported 2,865 new COVID-19 cases on Thursday, 456 more cases than reported the day before. The state also confirmed 41 additional coronavirus-related deaths.

At least 2,502 people in the state were reported hospitalized with the coronavirus as of Thursday, with 600 patients being treated in intensive care units. Also, 410 patients were reported on ventilators.

Coronavirus: Latest news Sign up for our newsletter and get updates on the coronavirus in South Carolina and across the nation. Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

As of Thursday, 11.4% of COVID-19 tests were reported positive. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says 5% or lower means there is a low level of community spread.

Approximately 50% of South Carolinians eligible to receive a coronavirus vaccine are fully vaccinated, and almost 59% have received at least one dose, according to health officials.

SC attorney general threatens to sue over Biden vaccine mandate

South Carolina Attorney General Alan Wilson is threatening legal action against a federal vaccine mandate recently announced by President Joe Biden’s administration.

$2 for 2 months Subscribe for unlimited access to our website, app, eEdition and more CLAIM OFFER

Wilson, a Republican, has criticized the requirement as “a threat to individual liberty,” according to The State.

“Regardless of how you feel about vaccines, President Biden’s edict is illegal and if the administration doesn’t change course we’ll pursue every legal option to strike it down,” Wilson said in a statement Thursday. “I’m fully vaccinated and encourage everyone who can to get the shot, but this is a question of following the law.”

If implemented, the president’s plan would require employers with 100 or more workers mandate COVID-19 vaccinations or weekly testing. The requirement would also apply to all government workers and government contractors.

Wilson joins at least 23 other state attorneys general who’ve come out in opposition of the proposed mandate.

Horry County doctors discourage ivermectin use as COVID-19 ‘cure’

Horry County medical professionals are pushing back against the idea that ivermectin, an anti-parasitic drug, can be used to treat COVID-19 infections.

The drug, which is also sold as an animal de-wormer at a different dosage, has been touted as a medicine “that can end the pandemic” by some conservative groups, including the Horry County Republican Party, according to The Sun News. However, local doctors warn the so-called treatments don’t work and could be more harmful than helpful.

There’s also no medical consensus that ivermectin is an effective COVID-19 treatment.

“I think the potential for overdose is there, absolutely,” Paul Richardson, chief medical officer at Conway Medical Center, told the newspaper.

“I’m a physician, and I don’t have ivermectin in my medicine cabinet,” Richardson continued. “That, to me, is something I don’t think they should be (doing).”

Where are COVID hot spots in Horry County?

Coronavirus cases have dipped slightly across Horry County, but some communities are faring better than others.

The county reported more than 2,220 new COVID-19 cases in the week ending Sept. 12, an improvement from the 3,138 cases reported the week before, according to a data analysis by The Sun News.

Read the full analysis here.