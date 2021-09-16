Politics & Government

SC Senate coming back to Columbia. But not to deal with K-12 school mask rule

COLUMBIA, S.C.

The South Carolina Senate is returning to Columbia next month, but not to deal with undoing a state budget measure that aims to ban mask mandates in schools.

The 46-member chamber plans to return to session at 1 p.m. Oct 12 to tackle the once-in-a-decade process of redistricting and decide how to divvy out millions in federal COVID-19 relief and money from the Savannah River Site settlement, according to a memo sent to senators Thursday from Senate President Harvey Peeler, R-Cherokee.

“As President, I am calling for the Senate to return so we may finish the business of the body, including supplemental appropriations and redistricting,” Peeler wrote. “We will only take up matters included in the sine die resolution.”

The memo does not include whether the chamber will tackle a controversial measure included in the budget that prohibits mask mandates in K-12 schools. But, the subject is likelier than not to come up as South Carolina is still recording record COVID-19 case and death numbers and lawmakers are still pushing the issue.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

This story was originally published September 16, 2021 2:20 PM.

