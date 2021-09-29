SC schools can make students wear masks after judge blocks ban, superintendent says

READ MORE COVID-19 mask news in Midlands schools Curious to learn what local schools are doing about face masks as COVID-19 rises in South Carolina? Here’s a roundup of the latest updates from elementary schools to universities around the state. Expand All

South Carolina school districts are free to require students wear masks in school to slow the spread of COVID-19, the state’s education chief said in a letter to districts Wednesday.

Superintendent Molly Spearman’s guidance comes after a federal judge Tuesday granted a temporary restraining order on the state’s one-year law aimed at preventing school districts from mandating masks inside school buildings.

In her order, Judge Mary Geiger Lewis said the provision included in this year’s budget discriminates against children with disabilities and is in violation of the Americans with Disabilities Act and other federal laws.

“It is noncontroversial that children need to go to school,” Lewis wrote. “And, they are entitled to any reasonable accommodation that allows them to do so. No one can reasonably argue that it is an undue burden to wear a mask to accommodate a child with disabilities.”

In part of her ruling, Lewis likened a mask mandate in school to ramps that allow children with mobility-related disabilities to access school buildings.

Earlier this year, state lawmakers included a provision in the budget that prohibits school districts from using state money to enforce a mask mandate.

Because the judge ruled it would be discriminatory not to allow for mask mandates to be in place, the budget provision cannot be enforced.

“In its order, the court used strong language to share grave concerns about barriers to meaningful access to in-person education, programs, services and activities for students with disabilities,” Spearman said in her guidance.

Republican Attorney General Alan Wilson said Wednesday he disagrees with the judge’s ruling and plans to appeal.

Budget measure sparks lawsuit

Last month, the American Civil Liberties Union filed the lawsuit on behalf of Disability Rights South Carolina, Able South Carolina and a group of parents with disabled children.

The lawsuit said the provision that bans mask requirements can lead to children who are particularly susceptible to severe illness from COVID-19 being excluded from public schools.

The lawsuit named Spearman, Gov. Henry McMaster, Wilson and several school boards as defendants.

McMaster has repeatedly said masking children in school should be up to parents to decide, not schools.

“The governor strongly disagrees with the court’s decision and will fight the case all the way to the United States Supreme Court if necessary,” McMaster spokesman Brian Symmes said Tuesday.

State Rep. Stewart Jones, R-Laurens, the chief architect behind the controversial budget measure, compared the decision to when a federal court initially struck down the signature requirement on absentee ballots amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

That decision was eventually overturned.

Jones called Lewis’ ruling baseless and the judge’s mask to ramp comparison said it was “ridiculous.”

“I think the argument made no sense,” Jones said. “It’s a very political move to what they’ve done.”

Will more districts switch to masks after ruling?

“I’m sorry to all the parents out there, and all the people that this continues to cause chaos with,” Jones added. ” I’m not telling anybody not to wear a mask, not to get a vaccine. What I’m saying is that parents needs to make those decisions. No child should be forced to wear a mask.”

On the other hand, Spearman supported giving local school boards authority to make the decision on whether there should be be mask mandates in their districts.

Some local leaders took initiative on their own, despite the budget measure and pressure to stop.

The city of Columbia implemented a citywide mask mandate which applies to schools, and Richland County followed suit.

And Lexington 2 and the Charleston County School District have mask requirements for students.

But in the Midlands one district, Lexington Richland 5 is defying the county’s rule.

A lawsuit filed by Richland 2 has a case pending in the state Supreme Court seeking to throw out the budget provision. The court upheld the budget provision when it struck down a previous city of Columbia mask mandates for schools.

Whether more school districts will follow suit and mandate masks remains to be seen.

The Greenville County Schools Board has a meeting scheduled Thursday to discuss in executive session the court ruling, its options and potentially whether to take the step of mandating masks.

“Our general counsel will lay out the options,” said Greenville Schools spokesman Tim Waller. “What does this temporary restraining order mean? What are the likely challenges that will happen to it? Is it a done deal, or are there other steps to go through? They will hear a good legal discussion of what it all means. That does not necessarily mean any action is planned.”

The U.S. Department of Education also has opened an investigation into South Carolina and whether it’s mask rule violates the civil rights of students with disabilities who are at heightened risk for severe illness caused by COVID-19.

This story was originally published September 29, 2021 12:21 PM.