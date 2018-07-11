Here’s when you can see, and help name, the lion cubs at Riverbanks Zoo

They are officially out and about!
Beginning at 9 a.m. Thursday, the public will have the first opportunity to see the three African lion cubs at Riverbanks Zoo in Columbia as the staff increases the animals' time spent in their outdoor habitat.
Born at the zoo in Columbia to mother Thabisa and father Zuri, the three female cubs have been slowly introduced to their habitat over the past several days. The cubs can be seen with their mother exploring and playing for short periods of time in a video posted to Riverbanks Zoo's Facebook page.
The trio was born on April 10 following a breeding recommendation from the Association of Zoos and Aquariums Species Survival Plan. They are the first litter of cubs born at Riverbanks since June 2008 and are the latest in a host of baby animals born recently at the zoo. Earlier this year, Riverbanks welcomed the birth of a giraffe, a koala, six Santa Cruz Island Galapagos tortoises and a western lowland gorilla.
Also on Thursday, the public can help the zoo staff name the trio of lion cubs. A list of staff suggested names will be posted at riverbanks.org and you can vote for your three favorite names.
