USC cancels classes through Saturday, and other Hurricane Florence closings, changes

With Hurricane Florence expected to affect South Carolina later this week, organizations in Columbia and around the Midlands are announcing closings, cancellations and changes of plans.
School closings
▪ S.C. Gov. Henry McMaster ordered the closure of schools in 26 counties during a Monday afternoon press conference. Tuesday, McMaster narrowed that scope to 18 counties. Schools will be closed in the following counties:
- Berkeley
- Beaufort
- Calhoun
- Charleston
- Clarendon
- Darlington
- Dillon
- Dorchester
- Florence
- Georgetown
- Horry
- Lexington
- Lee
- Marion
- Marlboro
- Orangeburg
- Richland
- Sumter
- Williamsburg
▪ The Charter Institute at Erskine closed all six schools, including Costal Leadership Academy, Gray Collegiate Academy, Mevers School of Excellence, Oceanside Collegiate Academy, Royal Live Oaks Academy and Virtus Academy of South Carolina, according to a statement.
▪ Lexington-Richland 5 School District offices, events including athletic events, adult education classes and other after school activities are canceled until further notice, according to a statement from the district.
▪ Lexington 2 School District offices will close, including all activities, athletic events, after-school programs, according the district.
▪ Lexington 1 is canceling all meetings and events, including programs, athletic practices or events, adult education classes, or extra-curricular activities, according to a statement from the district.
▪ Richland 1 School District offices will close, according to a statement from the district.
▪ The University of South Carolina’s campus in Columbia will be closed through Saturday, but essential student services including housing, food service and the Student Health Center will continue to operate, according to a statement from the university.
▪ Midlands Tech is closing all of its campuses, according to a tweet from the college.
▪ Columbia College will close, according to a statement. Dining halls and residence halls will remain open, but the Terrace Cafe will close.
▪ USC Aiken will cancel all classes and university-related activities, according to a tweet from the college.
▪ Claflin University closed, according to a statement. Evening classes and activities were canceled. The university will continue to house students from South Carolina State University and all students will be required to evacuate from residence halls.
▪ Denmark Tech and its satellite campuses will close, according to a Tweet from the college.
▪ Limestone College is canceling classes for the remainder of the week for Aiken, Charleston, Columbia, and Florence, according to a tweet from the college.
▪ Benedict College closed Tuesday at 11 a.m., according to a college statement.
Closures
▪ Orangeburg County offices will close Wednesday, according to a statement from the county administrator.
▪ Sumter city offices will close until further notice, according to a statement from the Sumter Police Department.
▪ State government offices in 18 counties listed above will be closed, according to McMaster. That includes the Department of Motor Vehicles, according to a statement from the DMV.
▪ The South Carolina State Library will close, according to a tweet.
▪ All Richland County Recreation Commission facilities and parks will close, according to a statement.
▪ The U.S. Department of Agriculture Service Center in Sumter County will close Thursday and Friday, according to a statement from the department.
Postponements
▪ PAW Patrol Live “Race to the Rescue,” which was scheduled for this weekend at the Colonial Life Arena, has been rescheduled, according to a Tweet from the arena. The show will hit the stage May 24-26 next year.
▪ The Special Primary Runoff Election for Dorchester County Council District 1, that was scheduled for Tuesday has been postponed and will be rescheduled for September 18.
▪ A celebration of a decade of the Health Carolina Farmers Market hosted by Patricia Moore-Pastides, USC’s first lady, has been postponed, according to a statement from the university. The new event will take place Oct. 2.
▪ The Palmetto Tennis Center postponed its invitational tournament, according to a statement from the center. The new date will be announced later.
▪ The South Carolina Chamber of Commerce is postponing its Workforce Development Symposium, according to a statement from the chamber. The event was originally scheduled for Wednesday and Thursday. A new date has not yet been announced.
▪ USC President Harris Pastides will be postponing his State of the University address, according to a statement from USC.
Cancellations
▪ The S.C. Board of Health and Environmental Control canceled its Thursday meeting, according to a statement from DHEC.
▪ Special Olympics South Carolina canceled its September Slammer State Tennis Tournament and an Aiken Fundraiser, according to a statement from the organization. Neither event will be rescheduled.
▪ The Red Cross canceled blood drives across the coastal areas of South Carolina, according to a S.C. Red Cross Tweet. The organization asked that residents in areas not affected by Florence continue to donate.
▪ The Columbia Food Policy Committee’s meeting scheduled for Wednesday was canceled, according to a statement from the city government.
▪ The Stephen Siller Tunnel to Towers South Carolina 5K Run & Walk scheduled for Friday was canceled, according to a statement from sponsor Lexington Medical Center.
High school football, athletics schedule changes
▪ All athletic events have been canceled for Richland and Lexington County schools after McMaster ordered the school districts close. No makeup dates have been scheduled. If school is not in Friday, the scheduled high school football games will not be played.
▪ The college football game between Benedict and Fayetteville State scheduled for Saturday has been canceled and no make-up date is scheduled, according to a statement from the college.
▪ The college football game between Newberry College and Virginia of Lynchburg scheduled for Saturday has been moved to 1 p.m., Thursday. Admission is free for evacuees.
▪ North Carolina Central at South Carolina State football game scheduled for Saturday has been moved to Nov. 24.
▪ Fort Mill at Lugoff-Elgin has been moved to 7:30 p.m. on Wednesday.
▪ Ninety-Six at Mid-Carolina has been moved to 7 p.m. on Wednesday.
▪ Fairfield Central at Newberry has been moved to 7 p.m. on Wednesday.
▪ Andrew Jackson at North Central has been moved to 7:30 p.m. Wednesday.
▪ Pinewood Prep at Heathwood Hall has been rescheduled for 6:30 p.m. Monday.
▪ CA Johnson at Pelion has been moved to Monday, 6 p.m.
