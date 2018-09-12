More than 1,300 SC residents seek shelter as Hurricane Florence threatens the coast

More than 1,300 coastal evacuees have sought shelter at 30 emergency shelters across South Carolina as Hurricane Florence continued to threaten the Carolinas coast much of Wednesday, the Red Cross of South Carolina said.

On Tuesday, state officials were still optimistic the now Category 3 storm would shift away from South Carolina. Instead, the storm’s latest projected path puts it on track to move near Wilmington, N.C., on Thursday night, then drift slowly southwest across the Palmetto State through the weekend, the National Weather Service reported.

On Monday, Gov. Henry McMaster ordered a mandatory evacuation of about a million people from the state’s coastal areas. He later lifted that order for Jasper, Beaufort and Colleton counties, with the exception of Edisto Beach, still leaving more than 700,000 South Carolinians to evacuate.

The order remains in effect for Horry, Georgetown, Charleston, Berkeley and Dorchester counties.

Red Cross opened a shelter in the Columbia area at Ridge View High School on Hard Scrabble Road.

In the Lexington County area, White Knoll High School remains on stand-by status to be opened as a shelter.

SC emergency shelters

▪ Clarendon One Resource Center (Old Scott’s Branch School), 4th St., Summerton

▪ Andrews Elementary School, 13072 County Line Road

▪ Manning High School, 2155 Paxville Hwy.

▪ Kingstree Senior High, 2084 Thurgood Marshall Road

▪ Cane Bay High School, 1624 State Road *pet friendly

▪ Berkeley Middle School, 320 N. Live Oak Drive

▪ Goose Creek High School, 1137 Red Bank Road

▪ St. Stephen Elementary, 1053 Russellville Road

▪ East Clarendon Middle-High School, 1171 Pope St.

▪ Dillon Middle School, 1803 Joan Drive

▪ Dubose Middle School, 1005 Dubose School Road *pet friendly

▪ South Florence High School, 3200 S. Irby St.

▪ Aynor Middle School, 400 Frye Road

▪ Conway High School, 2301 Church St.

▪ Loris High School, 301 Loris Lions Road

▪ North Myrtle Beach High School, 3750 Sea Mountain Hwy.

▪ Ocean Bay Elementary School, 950 International Drive

▪ Ocean Bay Middle School, 905 International Drive

▪ Palmetto Bay Elementary School, 8900 South Carolina 544

▪ Whittemore Park Middle School, 1808 Rhue St.

▪ Marion High School, 1205 S. Main St.

▪ Branchville High School, 1349 Dorange Road

▪ Hunter-Kinard Tyler School, Norway Road

▪ Lake Marion High School, 3656 Tee Vee Road

▪ Orangeburg-Wilkinson High School, 601 Bruin Drive

▪ Ridge View High School, 4801 Hard Scrabble Road

▪ Mayewood Middle School, 4300 E. Brewington Road

▪ Pleasant Hill Elementary, 127 Schoolhouse Road