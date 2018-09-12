Have a question about Hurricane Florence? Ask us

We will be taking reader’s questions about Hurricane Florence throughout the duration of the storm. Responses will be posted as stories, online and on our social media channels.

What time is Florence expected to hit South Carolina? As of Wednesday morning, the storm is expected to hit somewhere on the coast of the Carolinasbetween Friday night and Saturday morning.

Will the hurricane hit Columbia? Yes, Florence is expected to pass through Columbia, but by the time it reaches us, it will likely be at tropical depression strength.

What time will Columbia begin feeling the effects? The Columbia area will begin feeling effects of the storm Thursday night or Friday, but the center of the storm won’t appear until Sunday mid-day.

What is the status of Saturday’s USC football game? As of Wednesday morning, USC had not canceled the game. The availability of law enforcement to work the game is one important factor. Columbia Police Department has been asked to, and Richland County Sheriff’s Department has volunteered its services if needed. Another factor is how safely the teams can travel through the region after the storm. Marshall is expected to travel to Columbia on Friday. We will update our coverage as soon as we have more information.

Emily Bohatch contributed to this report.