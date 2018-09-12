Water bottles are available but are going fast at Dollar Tree on Rosewood as residents prepare for Hurricane Florence
Here’s where to buy water in the Midlands

By Isabella Cueto

September 12, 2018 01:20 PM

Columbia, SC

Still looking for cases of water? These are stores that have water in stock as of lunchtime on Wednesday:

Whole Foods

702 Cross Hill Road #300, Columbia

803-509-6700

Publix

2800 Rosewood Drive, Columbia

803-806-8839

Trader Joe’s

4516 Forest Drive, Columbia

803-790-2404

Food Lion

675 Main St., South Congaree

803-755-7211

Bi-Lo

2916 Emanuel Church Road, West Columbia

803-356-6040

Bi-Lo

421 Columbia Ave., Lexington

803-359-7775

Gilbert IGA

4760 Augusta Highway, Gilbert

803-892-3571

Food Lion

140 Amicks Ferry Road, Chapin

803-932-9935

By

