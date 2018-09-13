University of South Carolina eyes return to class, normal operation early next week

The University of South Carolina is hoping to resume normal campus operations on Tuesday after Hurricane Florence sweeps through the Midlands, the school announced on Twitter on Thursday.
That means the university will remain closed Monday. Classes were canceled beginning this Tuesday as S.C. Gov. Henry McMaster ordered evacuations along the coast and the closing of schools and state offices in 18 counties.
As of Thursday afternoon, Florence is a Category 2 hurricane, and NOAA forecasts call for the storm to swing through South Carolina throughout the weekend, weakening into a tropical depression by Sunday morning. The Columbia area is forecasted to receive between six and 10 inches of rain and wind gusts up to 60 miles per hour.
Flooding, tornadoes and power outages are all potential effects of Florence, and officials are warning residents to be prepared to be isolated for up to a week.
For USC students who have evacuated ahead of the storm, Columbia Metropolitan Airport will remain open over the weekend, but several airlines have begun to cancel flights — American has canceled all service until Saturday, while United is anticipating impacted flights through Sunday.
USC athletics events over the weekend have all already been canceled, including games for football, men’s soccer, cross country and volleyball, as well as baseball and equestrian scrimmages.
