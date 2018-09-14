‘It’s looking more like 2015.’ Columbia, Midlands now under tropical storm warning

Hurricane Florence has placed most Midlands counties under a storm watch or warning, including Richland and Lexington counties, according to the National Weather Service in Columbia.

The Columbia area fell under a tropical storm warning late Friday morning, according to the NWS. A flash flood watch was issued for Richland and Lexington counties Thursday night, among many others in the area.

That’s because Hurricane Florence, now a Category 1 storm with 80 mph winds, is now moving very slowly west toward South Carolina. The storm Friday morning made landfall near Wilmington, North Carolina.

“The main life-threatening risk is heavy rain and associated flooding,” according to a Weather Service statement. “Storm rainfall totals of 4 to 8 inches may occur across the central and northern Midlands. Totals of 8 to 18 inches may occur across the Pee Dee and Catawba regions.”

A tropical storm warning is in now effect for Calhoun, Chesterfield, Clarendon, Fairfield, Kershaw, Lancaster, Lee, Lexington, Orangeburg, Richland and Sumter counties in the central Midlands. It means sustained tropical storm force winds (39-73 mph) are expected in the area in the next 36 hours.





Columbia-area residents should expect to begin feeling the effects of Hurricane Florence Friday, NWS Meteorologist Jeff Linton said. The worst of the weather will hit over the weekend.

Linton said the winds will be the strongest throughout the day Saturday. Winds are projected to gradually diminish Sunday.

The tropical storm force or strong winds are expected in the central Midlands Friday night or Saturday morning, and will slowly reduce through Sunday, NWS Columbia reported, adding “this will likely be a long duration event (Friday through Sunday).”

In a tweet early Friday, NWS Columbia said. “#Florence is still forecast to move slowly southwest along the #Carolina coast today, before turning westward and crossing into the SC #Midlands on Saturday. Life-threatening #flooding will be possible, especially in the northern Midlands and Pee Dee area.”

The 11 a.m. Friday projected path for Hurricane Florence. National Hurricane Center

NWS Columbia reported that confidence is high that the Midlands will experience areas of flooding because of the heavy rainfall.

Isolated tornadoes will be possible in the northern Midlands and Pee Dee area, which are expected to get between 5-10 inches of rain, with isolated amounts of 15-plus inches near the North Carolina border.

“The strong wind gusts may down trees and power lines. The heavy rainfall will increase the risk of trees uprooting and toppling,” according to a NWS Columbia news release. “The strong winds will also blow around any loose objects, lawn furniture and trash cans.”

Though Hurricane Florence has been downgraded to a Category 2 storm, South Carolina Governor Henry McMaster warns people of the danger the storm brings as it approaches the coast.

The heavy rainfall will “produce flash flooding and river flooding across the Midlands,” and even though weather conditions are expected to improve Monday, “flooding on the area rivers will increase as the runoff from heavy rains moves through the river basins,” per NWS Columbia.

Linton warned that water traveling from North Carolina and northern regions of the state will make its way into the Columbia area. The increase in water volume should be expected Monday or Tuesday.

The worst of the river flooding will likely effect the Pee Dee river, Linton said, but the Congaree also threatens to flood. Linton added than the area could experience “significant major flooding.”

S.C. Emergency Management Director Derrec Becker warned that water levels may mimic the historic 1,-000-year flood that hit Columbia a few years ago.

“It’s looking more like 2015,” Becker said. “Don’t let the category of the storm fool you.”

SCEMD is preparing to make water rescues, Becker said. Rescue teams are coming to the Palmetto State from all over the country, including Florida and Ohio.

If your home flooded before, Becker warned it would likely flood again.

NWS Columbia reported that there is the possibility for more changes in the track and intensity in the coming days.

“The worst conditions across central South Carolina ... are expected Friday night into at least Sunday, although impacts could linger longer depending on the uncertain evolution and track of Florence beyond this weekend,” the National Weather Service said.

Linton also warned that tornadoes could spin off of the storm Saturday.

Scientists filmed inside the eye of Hurricane Florence on September 10, as parts of the country braced itself for the impact of the Category 4 storm this week. This video was captured by scientist Heather Holbach for the Hurricane Research Division.

Tropical Storm Warning

▪ Chesterfield County

▪ Lee County

▪ Sumter County

▪ Clarendon County

▪ Calhoun County

▪ Orangeburg County

Tropical Storm Watch

▪ Lancaster County

▪ Kershaw County

▪ Fairfield County

▪ Richland County

▪ Lexington County

Flash Flood Watch

▪ Lancaster County

▪ Chesterfield County

▪ Newberry County

▪ Fairfield County

▪ Kershaw County

▪ Saluda County

▪ Lexington County

▪ Richland County

▪ Lee County

▪ Sumter County

▪ Orangeburg County

▪ Clarendon County

▪ Calhoun County