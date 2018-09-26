Here’s when Richland 1 schools will make up days missed for Hurricane Florence

Richland School District 1 has announced plans for making up the days during which schools were closed for Hurricane Florence.
The board of commissioners on Tuesday approved three days — Oct. 12, Dec. 21 and March 8 — as makeup days, according to a release Wednesday morning. Each day will be a half day for students and a full day for staff.
The board also approved a request from the district’s administrative team to waive the fourth missed day, according to the release.
The schools were closed Sept. 11-14 by order of S.C. Gov. Henry McMaster.
Comments