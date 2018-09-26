Stock image
Here’s when Richland 1 schools will make up days missed for Hurricane Florence

By Teddy Kulmala

September 26, 2018 08:47 AM

RICHLAND COUNTY, SC

Richland School District 1 has announced plans for making up the days during which schools were closed for Hurricane Florence.

The board of commissioners on Tuesday approved three days — Oct. 12, Dec. 21 and March 8 — as makeup days, according to a release Wednesday morning. Each day will be a half day for students and a full day for staff.

The board also approved a request from the district’s administrative team to waive the fourth missed day, according to the release.

The schools were closed Sept. 11-14 by order of S.C. Gov. Henry McMaster.

