These Midlands restaurants had the lowest health inspection ratings this month

Many Richland County and Lexington County restaurants cleaned up their acts in September, with none of them scoring a C during their routine inspections.
The State took a look at the S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control’s inspection reports for food establishments across the Midlands. These restaurants received some of the lowest ratings in September.
- Hardee’s, Dutch Fork Road in Irmo
During a routine inspection on Sept. 17, the Hardee’s on Dutch Fork Road was awarded an 85 or a B, according to inspection reports.
Inspectors found a large build up of “food matter” and grease on the equipment throughout the fast food establishment, according to the report. Grease was splashed on walls and ceiling throughout the kitchen and storage area. A leak in the soda machine caused a puddle to form near the drive-through area. There was an accumulation of dust on the ceiling tiles, vents and lights. Inspectors also found “black buildup” on the floor of the walk in cooler.
That was the first time the restaurant scored lower than an A, according to DHEC records. On a follow-up inspection Sept. 24, the fast food eatery scored a perfect 100.
- The Tipsy Toad Tavern, Beaufort Street in Chapin
The Tipsy Toad Tavern, a pub in Chapin, was inspected Sept. 20 and ultimately awarded a score of 83, or a B.
Employees were observed touching raw food and then handling ready to eat food, according to inspection reports. Inspectors also found a “black build up” inside of the ice machine. Fruit flies and drain flies were buzzing near the bar area. Boxes that were used to store soda syrup were in the “area of splash” from the sink and a garbage can.
During a follow-up inspection six days later, the restaurant scored a 99, only missing points for spills and debris behind the bar equipment.
In the past, the restaurant has only procured one score lower than an A: a B in 2016.
- Don Pepe Mexican Grill and Cantina, Edmund Highway in Pelion
A Mexican establishment in Lexington Count, Don Pepe was inspected on Sept. 4, according to reports. The restaurant was awarded an 84 or a B.
Inspectors saw employees touching raw beef and forgetting to wash their hands before returning to other tasks, according to inspection reports. In general, there was a lack of hand-washing by many employees. Inspectors also noticed the prep cooler in the kitchen couldn’t keep food at the proper temperature.
Don Pepe typically scores an A in inspections. When inspectors finished their follow up, the restaurant was awarded an A.
- Schiano’s Fast Casual Italian, Forest Drive in Columbia
With food ranging fro pizza to pasta, Schiano’s was inspected on Sept. 17, according to reports. The Italian eatery was given an 83, or a B.
Inspectors found “mold like debris” on ceiling tiles in the dining area, according to inspection reports. There was also a layer of dust on shelves, walls and fans in the cooler. The can opener in the restaurant was “heavily soiled with food debris.” Inspectors also found food items that were kept for more than 24 hours, but not labeled.
On most past inspections, Schiano’s scored an A. During a Sept. 21 follow-up, the restaurant was awarded an A, only missing points for the mold.
