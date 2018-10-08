Tropical Storm Michael expected to become a hurricane. How it could impact Columbia

Tropical Storm Michael is expected to strengthen into a hurricane Monday, and forecasters say the Midlands area of South Carolina can expect to feel the impact Wednesday and Thursday.
Michael was 90 miles east of Cozumel, Mexico, at 5 a.m. Monday and is expected to reach hurricane status soon. The storm is expected to make landfall somewhere along the panhandle of Florida on Wednesday. It’s still too early to tell how strong it will be at that point, according to Hunter Coleman, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Columbia.
“Given the current forecast track, we could start seeing some impacts possibly as early as Wednesday night, mainly during the day Thursday,” Coleman said of the Columbia area. “It could linger into Friday, depending on how fast it moves through.”
It’s still too early to say what impact the storm will have on the Midlands area, but Coleman said it could bring potentially significant rainfall or gusty winds. Depending on the storm’s track, he said, there could be a threat for an isolated tornado.
Coleman had good news for the Palmetto State, which is still reeling from the effects of Hurricane Florence last month.
“Once the storm does move on land, it should be accelerating and move through relatively quickly,” he said. “It won’t linger around for days like Florence did.”
Officially, the forecast for the Columbia area includes an 80 percent chance of rain Wednesday and Thursday with high temperatures in the mid-80s, according to the National Weather Service. The chance for rain drops to 50 percent Friday with a high near 79.
After the storm rolls through, conditions around Columbia are expected to improve by the weekend, Coleman said, with the forecast showing mostly sunny skies with highs in the mid 70s Saturday and Sunday.
“We’ll finally get a taste of fall when some colder, dryer air will get into the region,” he said.
