Preparations for Hurricane Michael ongoing in South Carolina

Not yet finished dealing with Hurricane Florence’s destruction, South Carolina emergency officials have started preparations for Hurricane Michael as the storm moves toward the Florida Panhandle.

As of Monday afternoon, the Category 1 storm was in the Gulf of Mexico, forecast to make landfall along the Florida Panhandle on Wednesday, potentially dropping heavy rain and wind across South Carolina late Wednesday and throughout the day on Thursday.

The storm also could bring with it tornadoes and storm surge.

Derrec Becker, spokesman for the S.C. Emergency Management Division, said on Monday the agency is prepping for a limited staff — roughly a dozen or so — toward the end of the week at the state’s Emergency Operations Center in West Columbia.

Meanwhile, the S.C. Department of Transportation also is preparing for the storm, inspecting its resources should the storm hit South Carolina, the agency said on Monday.

Not even a month later, road and bridge repairs — 57 road and 28 bridge closures, as of Friday — are still ongoing in the Pee Dee and coastal areas. The state’s transportation department urged drivers on Monday to continue to use caution in those areas, asking motorists to obey all warning signs and not to drive around any barricades.

In September, Hurricane Florence pounded South Carolina, particularly the state’s northern counties, resulting in flooding, evacuations and millions of dollars in damage to homes, roads and bridges.

Nine people in South Carolina died as a result of the storm, officials said.

At its peak, the state had nearly 300 road and bridge closures because of Florence. About 75 percent of those have since reopened, said Andy Leaphart, S.C. DOT’s chief engineer for operations.

“Repairs are active and ongoing,” Leaphart said. “I’m happy with the progress we’ve made.”

Ahead of Michael, S.C. transportation officials were expected to have their first conference call on Monday afternoon, making sure equipment and personnel are ready.

It is tough, Leaphart said, given “teams haven’t had a chance to rest and catch our breath from the last one.”

But, he added, “We’ll be up to the challenge.”

Currently, Becker said there is no concern that the state will run out of resources ahead of Hurricane Michael.

But should the state lack resources if Michael hits, “we have mechanisms, processes and procedures to get them into our state very quickly,” Becker said, adding state officials are in contact with their counterparts in Florida to see if they have any needs. “The good thing is FEMA (the Federal Emergency Management Agency) is already here. They haven’t left since Florence made landfall.”

Michael still has “got a lot of land to travel before (hitting) South Carolina,” Becker added.

“Right now, most of the Southeast are all watching this storm together.”