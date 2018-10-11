Tropical Storm Michael brings high winds, tornado warnings and power outages to SC

Tropical Storm Michael rumbled into the Midlands area early Thursday, bringing with it rain and heavy winds that prompted a flurry of tornado warnings and power outages.
A flash flood warning was issued for Columbia, West Columbia and Lexington until 9:15 a.m., and much of the Midlands area remains under a tornado watch until 7 a.m.
The National Weather Service issued several tornado warnings early Thursday, including in Richland, Lexington and Newberry counties. None of those tornadoes have been confirmed, which meteorologist John Quagliarello said is difficult to do in the nighttime hours.
“We’ll have a better idea once daylight comes and people are able to get out and see potential damage,” he told The State early Thursday.
The weather service has received numerous reports of down trees and power lines in the Columbia area, Quagliarello said.
More than 44,000 power outages have been reported statewide as of 5:15 a.m., according to the S.C. Emergency Management Division. SCE&G is reporting more than 40,000 outages, with a majority of their outages being reported in Aiken County (9,080) and Beaufort County (8,517). Richland County has 2,244 outages, according to SCE&G.
Wind gusts in the Columbia have peaked at 41 mph in Irmo, 40 mph in Lexington and 36 mph in downtown Columbia, Quagliarello said.
“It looks like the tornado threat is going to start decreasing here in the next few hours as the outer bands start lifting north of the area,” he said.
Columbia-area residents can expect heavy rain throughout the morning, and tropical storm-force wind gusts capable of bringing down trees will still continue, Quagliarello said. Additional heavy rainfall is possible in the mid-afternoon.
As of around 5:30 a.m., Jim Hamilton-L.B. Owens Airport in Columbia had received .57 inches of rain, according to Quagliarello. Closer to the Georgia state line, parts of Aiken County had received 1.5 to 2 inches.
“We should start improving pretty quickly tonight and we’re expecting pretty good conditions around the area tomorrow,” he said.
Check back for updates.
