What to know this morning about Tropical Storm Michael’s effects on Lexington County

Tropical Storm Michael has arrived in South Carolina, bringing strong wind gusts and rain. Here is what you should know going into Thursday morning in Lexington County.

Outages

As of 7:40 a.m. Thursday, SCE&G was reporting 7,615 power outages in Lexington County. The various South Carolina electric cooperatives reported 3,284 outages.

Road closures

Terrace View Drive at Cofield Drive in West Columbia was closed just before 5 a.m. Thursday because of a flooded roadway. Kleckley Drive and Hummingbird Drive in West Columbia were also closed due to flooding, just after 7 a.m. Thursday.

All lanes were blocked Thursday morning by a fallen tree at the intersection of I-26 and S.C. 90 westbound. There was also a fallen tree reported at I-26 and S.C. 90 eastbound.

The left lane of where I-77 meets I-26 eastbound was closed due to a collision. No injuries were reported.

In the Town of Lexington, a pond at Corley Mill Road and Mill Stream Road had overflowed, but was under control by 10:30 a.m. Several other small ponds have filled up from the rain and the town is surveilling them, according to Mayor Steve MacDougall. There is also a fallen tree across the bridge on Mineral Springs Road.

There is significant flooding in the Whitehall neighborhood near Irmo, especially around the intersection of Lewisham Road and Stromsdale, close to Piney Grove Road, WIS reported.

In the City of Cayce, there were reports around 9:30 a.m. of flooding on Haynes Lane and Oak Street, city spokesperson Ashley Hunter said.

Police were also on the scene in Lexington County at:

U.S. 378 and Whetstone Drive — collision blocking roadway, no injuries

U.S. 378 and Devil’s Backbone — traffic hazard

Rainbow Drive and Rainbow Circle — fallen tree in roadway

U.S. 1 and Calks Ferry Road — traffic light defect





Tindal Road and Cedar Creek Road — fallen tree in roadway

1701 Dreher Island Road and Newberry Drive — collision, no injury

Peak Street and Old Shealy Road — fallen tree in roadway

I-20 and S.C. 57 eastbound — collision, no injury

Johnson King Road and Pooles Mill Road — fallen tree in roadway

E Church Street and N Lee Street — traffic light defect

161 Mack St. and Pine Plain Road — fallen tree in roadway

S Lake Drive and Stump Road — fallen tree in roadway

3950 Bachman Road and Tennessee Walker Trail and Lookout Point Road — fallen tree in roadway

Calks Ferry Road and Spring Hill Road — collision, no injury

Beckman Road and Old Orangeburg Road — fallen tree in roadway

Pine Street and Shealy Pines Place — fallen tree in roadway

Platt Springs Road and Emanuel Church Road — collision, no injury

Flooding

Other than flooded roads listed above, some areas in and around Irmo have seen more widespread flooding. The Whitehall neighborhood, which was impacted during the flood of 2015, had waters at least a foot high. Rescue crews were on the scene evacuating people.

Some residents in the New Friarsgate neighborhood of Irmo, which is cut through by Rawl Creek, posted about rising waters flooding their backyard.

There was also some flooding in the parking lot of the Kroger on St. Andrews Road in Irmo early Thursday morning, the Lexington Ledger reported.

Winds

Winds up to 45 mph were recorded at Columbia Metropolitan Airport and in South Congaree.

Warnings

A flash flood warning was in effect until 10:41 a.m. for Richland and Lexington counties. The National Weather Service advises people in flood-prone areas to seek higher ground and for everyone to avoid driving or walking through floodwater.

Tropical storm warnings are still in effect for all Midlands counties.

Other closures

Lexington County administrative offices are closed Thursday. This includes:

County libraries

Lexington County Museum

Lexington County Animal Services (administrative offices)

Red Bank Crossing County facilities

County Auxiliary Administration offices

Lexington County Recreations and Aging Commission offices and activities

Lexington County Judicial Center

Lexington County magistrate courts

All Lexington County school districts

All court hearings for Thursday will be rescheduled. Bond court will operate from noon to one hour after the final scheduled hearing.

Curbside solid waste collection for Thursday will be collected on Friday. Friday pickups will be completed on Saturday. The Edmund Landfill and the county’s recycling and collection centers are closed.